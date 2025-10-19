Former Strictly champion Hamza Yassin has revealed his desire to find love after living by himself since university.

The wildlife cameraman, 35, who can be seen today on his show, Hamza’s Hidden Wild Isles today (Sunday, October 19) – made the admission during a recent interview.

Strictly champ Hamza Yassin on finding love

Speaking to the Radio Times earlier this month, Hamza spoke about his life and career.

During the interview, the star, who won Strictly in 2022 with Jowita Przystal, revealed that he’s lived alone since university.

“I would love to find someone, but I’ve lived alone since I left uni, so I’m quite content in my own company,” he confessed.

“Not to say that I’m a loner, I just get on well with myself. But yes, I’d love to share a life with somebody – blonde, tall, short, I really don’t care – somebody who just has a joy for life,” he then continued.

Hamza on losing confidence with women

However, in late 2023, during a chat with The Times, the star admitted that being recognised in public has affected his confidence with women.

“It’s probably made me less confident with girls, if anything. Because people know who I am,” he admitted at the time.

Furthermore, the star confessed that working abroad and in faraway places has also proven to be an obstacle to finding a partner.

“My life has been so busy. I can be away for months of the year in a remote place you can only get through to on a satellite phone, and then I come home, and then a week and a half later, I’m back off to somewhere in Asia and then there for three months, and come back again,” he said.

Hamza added that a relationship like that isn’t “sustainable”. However, he hopes to have a partner and family one day in the future.

Strictly star Hamza Yassin admits he’s ‘broody’

In 2023, during an appearance on the How To Be A Man podcast, Hamza confessed he was feeling “broody”.

“I am so broody. I am 100% broody,” he admitted. “I would love to have a family one day.”

The star then said that if he became a father to a son, he would raise him in the exact way he was raised.

“I’d rinse and repeat exactly what my father did for me… If I’m half the man that my father is, I would die a happy man.”

Hamza’s Hidden Wild Isles airs today from 6.15pm on BBC One and BBC iPlayer.

