Countryfile star Hamza Yassin on why he’s single after feeling ‘less confident’ with girls

Countryfile presenter Hamza Yassin has previously opened up about being single after feeling “less confident” with girls.

Strictly Come Dancing champion Hamza, 34, was reported to be “devastated” within weeks of his Glitterball trophy victory following tabloid claims his dance partner Jowita Przystal was ‘dating Giovanni Pernice’.

Several months on, during September 0f 2023, the popular wildlife cameraman revealed how telly fame has actually gone against him when it comes to romance.

Hamza Yassin and Jowita Przystal won Strictly Come Dancing in 2022 (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Countryfile presenter Hamza Yassin’s love life

Hamza reportedly told The Times that being recognised more has affected his confidence with women.

“It’s probably made me less confident with girls, if anything. Because people know who I am,” Hamza admitted at the time.

Furthermore, work commitments abroad and in far-flung destinations have also proved an obstacle to meeting a partner, he noted.

However, Countryfile presenter Hamza Yassin’s day job can cause complications, he’s suggested (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

“My life has been so busy. I can be away for months of the year in a remote place you can only get through to on a satellite phone, and then I come home and then a week and a half later I’m back off to somewhere in Asia and then there for three months and come back again,” Hamza explained.

Suggesting maintaining a long-distance relationship like that is “not sustainable”, Hamza nonetheless hopes to have a partner – and a family – in the future.

However, he joked they would need to put up with him being ‘set in his ways’, and wished them “good luck”.

But previously, in November 2022, Hamza did acknowledge how being far away from others has left him ‘feeling lonely’.

He told The Sun at the time: “I do feel isolated on probably one day a year. When I’m just having a down day.”

On Valentine’s Day this year, Hamza said on Instagram: “Happy Valentine’s Day everyone and especially to all the single people. Being single is not the end of the world. I hope you’re looking after yourself and treating yourself with kindness and love. The world is a wonderful place to be! H.”

Countryfile is on BBC One on Sunday April 7 at 6pm.

