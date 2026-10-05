Hairy Bikers star Si King announces he’s found love with a ‘very special lady’ as he reveals his ex-wife’s feelings about it

Hairy Bikers star Si King has revealed he has found love with a new partner named Milly.

Speaking to The Sunday Times magazine, the Hairy Bikers star said he would share more details in future.

The update follows a painful period of grief after Dave Myers’ death in February 2024. Si said the loss once left him wanting isolation, with nobody able to contact him.

“She is a very special lady. She really is. I’m very happy. It’s been wonderful and continues to be wonderful,” Si said.

Hairy Bikers star Si King has found love (Credit: John Rainford)

Hairy Bikers star Si King says family are happy about his new relationship

The TV chef said his sons were pleased for him, while former wife Jane was also happy. He added: “I think the lads [his sons] are really happy, as is my ex-wife Jane, actually.”

Si and Jane were married for 27 years before separating in 2016. He has acknowledged that his demanding career and extended absences damaged his family life.

Reflecting on the breakdown of his marriage, Si said he had not been present enough at home. His work with Dave was thriving then, as their food programmes took them across Europe.

Si later became engaged to Australian writer and food stylist Michele Cranston in 2019. That relationship ended in 2021.

Si King continues to navigate grief for Dave Myers

Dave, Si’s close friend and television partner Dave died aged 66 in February 2024. He had disclosed a cancer diagnosis in 2022 and received chemotherapy alongside other treatment.

Dave’s death brought their Hairy Bikers partnership to an end. In a separate BBC Radio 4 Desert Island Discs interview, Si recalled feeling guilty while working without Dave.

He said filming felt strange because familiar pieces to camera still reminded him of his friend. That guilt followed a first year when he had little desire to work.

Si King opened up about navigating grief following Dave Myers’ death (Credit: Splash News)

Si King says work remains part of coping

The happiness in Si’s relationship has not removed the difficulties surrounding bereavement. He said he was doing all right, although life remained challenging.

He also admitted that his workload may be excessive. “I continue to work probably too hard, but I kind of don’t know what else to do,” he told The Sunday Times.

Read more: Concerns for Si King as fans urge star to ‘take it easy’ following emotional statement

Work appears to remain part of how Si fills his time. At the same time, his words about Milly offer a brighter personal update.

Milly remains largely private, and Si has not disclosed further details about their life together. For now, he has made clear that both he and those closest to him are happy.

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