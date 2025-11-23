This Morning star Gyles Brandreth previously opened up about his “beige” sex life.

The presenter – who is on Sunday Brunch today (November 23) – is married to his wife Michelle. They tied the knot back in 1973 and have three children and seven grandchildren.

However, last year, Gyles made a candid confession about his sex life, revealing it is “beige” when compared to one of his famous peers…

He opened up about his sex life (Credit: ITV)

Gyles Brandreth’s sex confession

In 2024, This Morning star Gyles spoke about when he interviewed actor Rupert Everett on his Rosebud podcast – and he clearly made an impression on Gyles.

“What a wild, sex-fuelled life the actor has led. And how beige my existence has been,” Gyles candidly shared with The Telegraph.

He added: “Rupe has lived – and some. During his late teens, and into his twenties and beyond, sex was central to his existence.”

One and a Half Shades of Beige.

Gyles continued: “Young men, old men, he had them all – and women, too. Morning, noon and night, Rupe was having it away with gay abandon. Inevitably, alcohol and drugs were part of the rich mix, but the driving force was sex.”

Reflecting on his own experiences, Gyles said his sex life was “beige” in comparison.

He said: “I have got nothing. I have never smoked, I have not touched even the mildest drug. I don’t drink and if I wrote up the story of my love life, it would be called One and a Half Shades of Beige. Of course, it’s too late now.”

He said his sex life was ‘beige’ (Credit: ITV)

Gyles and wife Michelle

Gyles married wife Michelle back in 1973 and exchanged vows at Marylebone Register Office. However, they didn’t tell their parents they’d married until two years later.

At the wedding there were just two witnesses present, one being late Hi-De-Hi star Simon Cadell, who was Brandreth’s best friend.

“It was a private thing. If you are getting married it’s about the person you are marrying, it’s about the relationship. For me it’s not about the party,” he explained when quizzed over his secret nuptials by the Daily Mail in 2011.

Gyles revealed he has no regrets over keeping their big day under wraps. However, the pair only decided to tell their parents when they were expecting their first child.

