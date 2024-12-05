Richard Osman performs Gregg Wallace U-turn after ‘sticking up for him’ earlier this year

Richard Osman has clarified his position on the ongoing Gregg Wallace investigation after defending the MasterChef presenter earlier this year.

Revelations have been coming in thick and fast over the past few days with regard to the former greengrocer.

Most recently, someone who used to work on Strictly Come Dancing has said the BBC “must now answer” questions about Wallace, who remained on the series after alleged complaints about his behaviour at the time.

Now, House of Games star Richard Osman has waded in, clarifying comments he made in support of Gregg earlier this year, before any allegations came to light.

Richard Osman clarifies position on Gregg Wallace

Speaking on his podcast The Rest Is Entertainment, which he presents with Marina Hyde, Richard Osman talked about his decision to defend Gregg Wallace against online mockery earlier this year.

The Daily Telegraph had run a story about how he spends his days. In it, Gregg explained that he gets up at 5am every morning and reads for an hour. He works out five days a week, likes to spend time with his non-verbal autistic son Sid, and enjoys playing Total War Saga: Thrones of Britannia.

“If I can start with a Mea culpa,” Richard said in the latest episode of his podcast. “A while ago we talked about him, because he had that boring ‘day in a life’, and I stuck up for him because I think being boring is fine.”

“Also,” he continued, “I did ask around. Any show he’s ever been on that I’ve been involved with, everyone had nice things to say about him. So I was like, oh no, absolutely, it’s fine.”

However, he has now apologised for standing up for him, performing a remarkable U-turn following the week’s news.

“You think, God, you must always be so careful. I did think, oh, he’s just a big personality, and I hadn’t heard stuff. But now, listen, I definitely understand, I have heard stuff. I apologise for that.”

Gregg’s lawyers have denied all allegations against him.

All the latest on Gregg Wallace allegations

The BBC has confirmed that it won’t run the two MasterChef festive specials it had originally programmed for December 23 and December 30.

Instead, it will run Celebrity Escape To The Country and Repair Shop Favourite Fixes on those two Mondays, respectively.

The Beeb is continuing to run its MasterChef The Professionals coverage this week and next week, however.

Meanwhile, John Torode, who was best man at Gregg Wallace’s wedding to Anne-Marie Sterpini in 2016, has broken his silence on the unfolding situation involving his MasterChef co-presenter.

He explained that he has been filming overseas. As a result, he hasn’t had much time to process the allegations people have made against Gregg Wallace.

Nor has he had time to address them.

“The thought of anyone who has appeared on our show not having a brilliant time has been awful to hear. And I have found the press report truly upsetting,” he wrote in an Instagram story.

“I cannot make any further comment at this stage. I hope that you all understand and respect my silence on the matter moving forward.”

