TV star Lisa Faulkner was silenced by her husband John Torode recently after making comments about Gregg Wallace’s jokes on Celebrity MasterChef.

Lisa competed on MasterChef, which her husband hosts alongside Gregg, in 2010 and won the show. And, while at the Cheltenham Literary Festival last weekend (October 11), she opened up about Gregg’s “rude” jokes while on set.

John Torode interrupts wife Lisa Faulkner about Gregg Wallace quip

While discussing her experience on the cooking show, Lisa said: “Greg was telling – I’m probably not allowed to say this… Greg just told rude joke after rude joke to the crew. You’re just sitting there and if you’re on the front bench just chopping away thinking, I’ve got 10 minutes left, and he’s saying: ‘So this girl walked into a bar…,'” she said, per The Sun.

Joking about the matter, Lisa admitted she was thinking: “Please, I don’t want to hear this joke.”

Husband John, who was in attendance with Lisa to promote their new book, chimed in to defend his friend. Shutting Lisa down, he insisted things on the show are different now. Jumping in, he said: “It’s changed quite a lot really.”

‘My comments were found to be not sexual’

John seemingly butting in to help defend Gregg came around the same time that his behaviour was hitting the headlines. Earlier this week, allegations about Gregg making “inappropriate sexual comments” to a member of staff working on Impossible Celebrities in 2018 resurfaced.

The BBC reportedly called Gregg in for a meeting at the time, telling him he needed to change his behaviour. However, with the story back in the papers, Gregg took to Instagram to defend himself.

“With reference to what’s in the newspapers, these allegations were investigated by the BBC six years ago,” he said. “My comments were found to be not sexual,” he then added.

