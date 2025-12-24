Great British Bake Off winner Matty Edgell welcomes first baby and shares adorable pics and name

Great British Bake Off 2023 winner Matty Edgell, 30, has welcomed his first baby, and she is adorable.

In a carousel of pictures shared today (December 24), Matty shared the happy news. The new arrival comes after Matty tied the knot with wife Lara in the summer of 2024.

GBBO winner Matty is a dad! (Credit: Splash News)

Great British Bake Off winner Matty becomes a first-time dad

He posted the obligatory shot of himself carrying his little girl out of the hospital in her car seat. He also shared a picture of the baby sleeping on mum Lara’s chest, complete with her cute-as-a-button rosy red cheeks on display. The third picture showed the baby asleep on her mum, her chunky arms taking centre stage.

Matty captioned the pictures: “A picture that felt a million miles away this time last year.”

He then shared the little girl’s name: “Welcome to the world our beautiful little Lila. Both Mum and Baby doing amazing. In awe of how well Lara done throughout the pregnancy and she’s already the best mum to our little girl.”

He then joked: “We didn’t have to wait long for our first Christmas! Merry Christmas everyone.”

Congratulations pour in

It didn’t take long for the love for Lila to pour in.

“Oh Matty I am crying tears of joy for the both of you. Enjoy your most precious gift and have the most wonderful Christmas to you beautiful threesome,” said a friend of the new parents.

“Awwww congratulations both! What an amazing Christmas you will have!!” said a second. “Awww this is such wonderful news. Have the most beautiful 1st Christmas together with little Lila,” said a third.

“Congratulations to both of you. What a fantastic Christmas you’re all going to have,” another added.

GBBO host Alison Hammond also showed Matty some love, hitting the like button on his post.

What is Great British Bake Off winner Matty doing now?

Since winning the Channel 4 series in 2023, Matty has left his teaching job and launched his own baking academy. He also shares his recipes across social media, and is hoping to release his own cookbook.

We have a feeling he’ll have his hands full over the next few months, though!

