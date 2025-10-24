Laura Adlington, a Great British Bake Off finalist in the 2020 series, has announced the birth of her baby boy.

TV star Laura, 36, revealed she and husband Matt were expecting back in April. She said at the time that the couple’s “little IVF miracle” was due in October.

Now the little one has arrived – and Laura has confirmed the newborn tot’s name as George.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Adlington (@laura.adlington)

Laura Adlington shares happy baby news

Taking to Instagram last night (Thursday, October 23), Laura revealed that she and husband Matt have finally welcomed their baby boy.

The star shared a snap of herself and Matt, cradling their baby – and even revealed the tot’s name!

“After 9 years of wishing and 9 months of waiting – our little miracle is finally here, safe in our arms,” she captioned the post.

“Everyone, meet George,” she then wrote.

“George, meet this community of amazing women who have championed you long before you arrived. We’re all doing really well and are happily disappearing into the newborn bubble for a bit. But I just wanted to let you know that he’s here and say thank you, from the bottom of my heart, for all the love and support. I’ve felt it every step of the way,” she then added.

Laura Adlington chats with Matt Lucas (Credit: YouTube)

Fans send love

Laura’s followers flooded the comment section with love. “The biggest congratulations Laura! Enjoy the bubble,” one said.

“We love you George! Congrats to you you lovely pair. Enjoy the bubble. Enjoy the cuddles. Please sniff him as much as humanly possible. And take care of yourself Mummy,” another wrote.

“So beyond happy for you both, this is just so precious – worth the wait, enjoy the most special time and newborn bubble, welcome to earth side George,” a third gushed.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Laura Adlington (@laura.adlington)

‘Our little IVF miracle’ pregnancy announcement

In June, Laura confirmed the happy news to followers that she was having a little boy.

That came two months after she shared her emotional initial announcement about becoming pregnant after “years of infertility”.

Laura and Matt revealed their family update with a snap showing them beaming and holding a baby scan. Their dog Buddy was also part of the sweet pic.

A message tied to his collar read: “I’m going to be a big brother.”

Laura wrote on Instagram: “After nine years of infertility, we are very excited (and still a bit in shock) to be expecting our little IVF miracle in October.”

She added: “I know announcements like this can be really painful, especially if you’re in the thick of waiting or grieving, so please feel free to mute or unfollow if you need to and know I’m sending so much love your way.”

GBBO star Laura Adlington revealed she was pregnant on social media in April (Credit: Splashnews.com)

‘We quietly decided to give IVF a try’

Laura went on: “It’s been a really long, and to be honest lonely road to get here – something many of you will know if you’ve followed me for a while or listened to the podcast.”

She also noted how she and Matt had “honestly made peace” with the possibility they may not have children. However, Laura explained: “About a year and a half ago, we quietly decided to give IVF a try. We kept it to ourselves so we didn’t put more pressure on ourselves.” And a few months before their social media announcement, Laura became pregnant!

‘I wonder what kind of person you’ll grow into, what your laugh will sound like’ (Credit: YouTube)

Later, in June, Laura reflected: “Some days it still doesn’t feel quite real, and if I’m honest I still feel like I’m living in a dream.”

Making references to her pregnancy journey, Laura also wrote, as if addressing her baby: “Ever since the day I found out about you, I’ve been waking up at around 4am. I lie there in the dark, imagining what it will feel like to finally hold you. I wonder what kind of person you’ll grow into, what your laugh will sound like, what little quirks will make you, you.”

She added, poignantly: “But more than anything, I just can’t wait to meet you. To hold you. To look into your eyes and finally whisper: ‘You’re here. We did it.'”

Congratulations to Laura and Matt!

Read more: Bake Off star Laura Adlington reveals sex of her first baby after undergoing secret IVF

What do you think of this story? Let us know your thoughts and leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix.