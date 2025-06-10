An emotional Gok Wan has shared his “utter heartbreak” as he announced the death of his dog Dolly on Instagram yesterday (June 9).

Telly fave Gok, 50, paid tribute to Dolly in a lengthy address, hailing his companion as: “My partner, my love, my baby and most of all my best friend.”

Fans may have recognised Dolly, who was 13 years old, from her appearances on screen alongside Gok over the years on shows such as Loose Women and Stand Up to Cancer.

Dolly the dog has sadly passed away (Credit: YouTube)

Gok Wan pays tribute to late dog Dolly

In the caption to a black-and-white shot of Gok and Dolly together, Gok wrote: “I love you with all my heart little Dishcloth.”

He went on: “You taught me to care and to love in a way I didn’t know was possible. I am utterly heartbroken and devastated that it’s your time to go to the park in the stars, but I know you’ll be happy chasing all the squizzles for as long as your little heart desires.

“You nestled your way into a space in my heart that will always be just for you. Thank you for 13 and a half years of the purest love, the deepest cuddles, the belly laughter and for being the best and most beautiful companion any person could ever wish for. I already miss you with every inch of my being.”

I already miss you with every inch of my being.

Gok summed his thoughts up: “You brought so much happiness to me and anyone who had the pleasure to love you. You truly were one of a kind my sweet Dolly. Time for bed darling. I love you baby girl. Na night.”

Gok Wan taking Dolly for a walk in 2013 (Credit: Splashnews.com)

How followers reacted

Sympathetic celeb pals and followers were quick to offer their thoughts and best wishes to Gok on his sad post.

“Oh no my darling. I am so so sorry. Sending you so much love and so many hugs,” Gaby Roslin told him.

“Love you Goky. Here for you. That grief is big. We all love you and are here to support you,” wrote Fearne Cotton.

Lisa Snowdon added: “Oh darling Gok. This is unbearably sad to hear. Wrapping you up in love and hugs.”

Meanwhile, Danny Beard offered: “Oh darling! Sending you so much loveeee!”

Dolly the dog made appearances on TV herself (Credit: YouTube)

And another fan, speaking on behalf of many other moved commenters who shared anecdotes about their pets who have passed away, contributed: “Oh Gok I’m so sorry to hear for your loss. I’m heartbroken reading this. She brought so much to joy to everyone’s day with her little face and her regal/duchess attitude. She will be missed by all of us. Sending my love to you.”

