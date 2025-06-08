Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr announces heartbreaking family death: ‘Rest easy big man’

Former Gogglebox star Tom Malone Jr has announced the death of the family’s dog, Bob.

He shared the news on social media last night (June 7), with mum Julie Malone also sharing a tribute to the Rottweiler, who was often seen sniffing at the family’s cakes as they watched the box on the Channel 4 show.

It comes 18 months after the family lost their other dog, Dave. He died in October 2023.

Tom Malone Jr announces death of Gogglebox dog Bob

Posting several snaps of Bob, Tom shared: “Good boy Bob. Rest easy big man.”

Julie also said: “Today we said goodbye to our beautiful protective Bobby. He spent his last day doing what he loved, watching over the grandchildren playing in the garden.

“We are heartbroken, RIP our beautiful Big Bob xx.”

‘Run free over the rainbow bridge’

Fans were quick to offer their condolences.

“Sending the family love,” said one. Another commented: “There are no words my fiend, seeing so much love to you all, I’m so sorry.”

A third also commented and said: “Sorry for your loss.”

The family’s Gogglebox pals also shared their sorrow at the death of Bob.

Mica Ven shared a love heart emoji. Ellie Warner added: “So sorry to hear about Bobby. Run free over the rainbow bridge.” Her sister Izzi also commented and said: “Sending you all lots of love.”

Co-star Georgia Bell added: “Sending you all so much love.”

The Malone family – Tom Jr, Tom Snr, Julie and Shaun – joined Gogglebox in 2014 (Credit: Splash News)

When did the Malone family join Gogglebox?

The Malones – Tom Snr, Julie, Tom Jr and Shaun – joined the show in series 4 in 2014.

Dave and Bob joined the family on the sofa each week as they settled down to enjoy the best of the box for the Channel 4 show.

Tom Jr left the series in 2021. Tom Snr was hospitalised earlier this year. And the family recently introduced a new member of the Malone family – Rottweiler puppy Tilly.

