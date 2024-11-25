Gogglebox stars Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig broke some sad news on Instagram at the weekend.

They announced the death of their “kindest little girl” – their beloved dog, Princess the poodle.

Stephen then followed the initial post with a video reel of photos of Princess, with the caption: “RIP.”

Fans of the duo, who broke up earlier this year, were quick to show their support and share their love and affection in the comments to both.

They co-parented Princess following their separation in 2024 (Credit: Channel 4)

Stephen and Daniel from Gogglebox

“Today we said goodbye to the kindest little girl, our Princess,” Stephen and Daniel wrote on Instagram in commemoration of their gorgeous poodle.

The post has picked up more than 7k likes since they posted it on Sunday. The video they shared a couple of hours later has also got 5k.

Between them, they have had hundreds of comments from fans of the former couple.

“I’m SO sad to hear this,” wrote one. “Sending so much love. Awful when they go.”

Truly!

Stephen Webb and Daniel Lustig married in 2018 but separated earlier this year (Credit: Channel 4)

“Sweet dreams beautiful wee girl,” commented another. “Such a heartbreaking time. We are all so blessed to experience the love of these beautiful wee souls as they come into our lives. Sending all the love.”

A third wrote: “Sorry for your loss, it’s heartbreaking.”

And a fourth: “Oh no! Sending you lots of love and hugs at this heartbreaking time. Rest in peace, beautiful Princess.”

A fifth appeared to have known Princess personally. They wrote that they “loved Princess dearly” and they are “so sad to hear this”. They added: “She really was a unique soul and so loving. Feel lucky we got to share so many times with her. RIP Princess, always in our hearts.”

Daniel posted a series of mock magazine covers for a publication called Dogue – get it? – with the words “sleep tight my princess” and “The Goodest Issue” overlaid.

She was a very good girl…

Stephen said he was ‘sick’ of making the same jokes after ten years of Gogglebox (Credit: Channel 4)

“Today we said goodbye to our princess,” he wrote in the caption. “Such a beauty.”

Daniel Lustig celebrates Betsy’s birthday

More or less at exactly the same time as the former couple began mourning the death of the poodle they used to co-parent, Daniel shared some happier news.

Yesterday was the 14th birthday of his “first baby girl” Betsy. They marked the occasion with a plate of steak. Well, Betsy ate the steak; Daniel held the camera.

Tasha Lustig replied: “No way! She can’t be that old she still looks like the baby. It feels like it wasn’t that long ago you got her.”

And numerous others celebrated the happy news.

“Happy birthday sweet Betsy,” one of Daniel’s followers commented. “Sending all the poodle kisses to you.” Another wrote: “Happy Birthday beautiful girl!”

Stephen made the decision to quit Gogglebox after a decade on the sofa in late 2023, saying he was “sick of it”. Channel 4 launched the reality TV show in 2013. It has won lots of awards in its 11-year history.

Stephen told The Mirror: “I got to the 10th anniversary of Gogglebox, I started feeling like Ken Barlow… there from day one.”

“I was churning out the same old [bleep],” he added. “I’d say to the guys, ‘sorry, you’ll have heard this 10 times before…’ I don’t know why they’ve not cottoned on. When I shoved the doughnut in my mouth and swallowed… I must have done that four times. It made it on every time.”

He and Daniel Lustig separated earlier this year, after tying the knot in 2018.

