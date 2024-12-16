The family of late Gogglebox star George Gilbey are navigating their first Christmas without him, and his eight-year-old daughter Amelie has made a heart-wrenching request to Santa Claus: for her daddy to come back.

George’s mother, Linda McGarry, shared this emotional moment while opening up about the family’s life since George Gilbey’s tragic death in March.

George, Linda and Pete appeared on Gogglebox together (Credit: SplashNews)

George Gilbey’s daughter is keeping his memory alive

Speaking to OK!, Linda revealed how Amelie – George’s daughter with his ex-partner Gemma Conway – is keeping her father’s memory alive.

“They had a ‘daddy’s day’ at school. A girl was crying because her parents had split up, and Amelie said: ‘My daddy’s always with me everywhere I go. He’s in my heart.'”

As the holidays approach, Amelie’s grief has taken the form of a letter to Santa.

“She’s done her Christmas list, and it will break your heart. It says: ‘You can forget all of that if you bring my daddy back.'”

George tragically passed away in March after falling from a skylight while working as an electrician. The reality star was 40 years old.

He appeared on the Channel 4 hit Gogglebox on and off since 2013 alongside Linda and his stepdad Pete McGarry.

George also made an appearance on Celebrity Big Brother in 2014 – where he placed fourth.

Linda and George’s ex-partner Gemma are currently working together to support Amelie.

George passed away tragically earlier this year (Credit: SplashNews)

Gogglebox star’s health has taken a toll since his death

Linda spoke lovingly about George’s bond with his daughter and his love for Gemma.

“George still loved Gemma until the day he died. I don’t think George could have met anybody else because he always talked about Gemma being so lovely. If Amelie ever played her mum up, he’d say to her: ‘You’ve got the best mum in the world, so you do as you’re told.'”

Linda also shared how she has been helping Amelie create new memories amidst their grief. She said she took them to Lanzarote for a week and it was “perfect” for Amelie.

