Giovanni Pernice ‘set for meeting’ over Strictly future as past partner Faye Tozer also left ‘in tears’ during show

Giovanni Pernice is reportedly “in talks” with Strictly bosses over his future on the show – amid claims a fourth star was left in tears over him.

The Italian dancer has been on the glitzy BBC One show since 2015. However, Giovanni found himself in the headlines recently after his 2023 partner Amanda Abbington quit Strictly on medical grounds. It was then later alleged that Amanda had developed PTSD due to her time on the show.

Since then, reports have claimed that his other previous dance partners struggled when working with him on Strictly. And now, it’s been alleged that he left another one of his partners in tears – with a meeting over his Strictly future reportedly set to take place this week.

The dancer has been on Strictly for years (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly drama

Rumours of a ‘feud’ between Giovanni and Amanda on Strictly stemmed right from the very start of the glitzy BBC One show last year. At the time, the pair denied any rows – and instead focused on the competition.

Fast forward to January this year though, and Amanda was reportedly taking legal advice following her exit from Strictly. Reports claimed that she did not like Giovanni’s “strict and aggressive” teaching style and was left with PTSD.

Then in March, claimed that three of Giovanni’s former dance partners had met up to discuss their “difficult” experiences with him on the show. This included Amanda, Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore, apparently.

But last week, a source alleged that the trio aren’t backing down. The insider told the MailOnline: “They are very unhappy with the way the BBC are handling this. One of the reasons they wanted to meet up was to try and work on a way forward because they have no intention of just backing down and letting this just fade away.”

Amanda has claimed she needed therapy after the show (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice ‘set for meeting over Strictly future’

Due to the drama, fans have been word fearing that Giovanni will not be returning to Strictly this year. And now, it’s been claimed that Giovanni is set to have a meeting with show bosses – but it’s understood the dancer is being backed by the Beeb.

A source told The Sun: “Giovanni has a meeting with Strictly on Thursday about his return later this year. They have not received any official complaints and are backing him.”

It’s expected he will be taking his place in the formal line-up

The insider went on: “He is an accomplished pro dancer and it’s expected he will be taking his place in the formal line-up when it’s announced later this month.”

A show spokesperson has since told Entertainment Daily! UK: “The professional dancers for 2024 will be announced in due course.”

Faye was reportedly left in tears over Giovanni (Credit: ITV)

Steps star ‘in tears’ when partnered with Giovanni

The publication also reports that Steps star Faye Tozer also struggled to work with Giovanni. The pair were partnered together during the 2018 series of Strictly and were joint runners-up in the final.

But according to a source, Faye reportedly often broke down into tears following an appearance together on spin-off show It Takes Two. The insider alleged how the dancer’s “fiercely competitive” nature left singer Faye emotional and reportedly butted heads during rehearsals.

