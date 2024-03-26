Strictly host Tess Daly ‘feeling the pressure’ amid fears Giovanni Pernice drama will ‘overshadow’ new series

Strictly Come Dancing co-host Tess Daly is reportedly “feeling the pressure” amid headlines concerning Giovanni Pernice.

According to Closer magazine, reports concerning pro Gio and three of his former celebrity dance partners are putting “an unprecedented strain” on Tess.

And that’s because, the mag claims, Tess doesn’t want any drama regarding the Italian star, 33, “overshadowing” the next series of the BBC One dance contest when it returns to TV later this year.

Strictly star Giovanni Pernice has been facing claims regarding his dance partnership with Amanda Abbington (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly

It was recently claimed in one tabloid report that show bosses are “undecided” about whether to pair Giovanni up with another Strictly celeb for the 2024 series.

The speculation about his future on the programme comes after the former Strictly champ had his 2023 run cut short after Amanda Abbington withdrew from the BBC show last October on medical grounds. At the time, reports suggested they may have been ‘feuding’ away from the cameras.

Additionally, it has since been alleged that Amanda developed PTSD and needed therapy due to her time on Strictly. And furthermore, in recent weeks, there have also been claims two other celebs – Ranvir Singh and Laura Whitmore – who have previously performed with Giovanni had an “emotional” meeting with Amanda concerning their Strictly experiences.

And it seems, going by Closer, that these reports have left Tess feeling “worried” about any potential fallout.

Tess feels Strictly is in a good place and doesn’t want this overshadowing everything.

An insider said to be close to Tess is quoted as saying: “Tess is really feeling the pressure as there is talk of Giovanni’s old partners getting together to bring him down and she’s worried what it’s going to do to the show. She feels Strictly is in a good place and doesn’t want this overshadowing everything.”

Host Tess Daly ‘has refrained from speaking publicly about Gio’ (Credit: BBC iPlayer)

Tess Daly on Strictly

Tess is also said to be “very torn” as she is pals with Laura. But she also feels she needs to support colleagues on the programme she fronts.

The insider continued: “She knows they have every right to speak up about the upset they say they went through. And Tess would hate to think that someone like Laura has bad memories of working on Strictly.”

In the meantime, Closer suggests Tess will choose to judge Giovanni on the way he is with her. Furthermore, the report notes she’s refrained from speaking publicly on the matter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tess Daly (@tessdaly)

Nonetheless, the source went on: “She’s finding it all very stressful and is worried what it will mean for the future of the show if Gio is punished for being too harsh on his dance partners.”

However, Closer reports Tess has friends and family telling her not to fret as the drama is “not her responsibility”.

ED! has approached a representative for Tess Daly for comment on Closer’s story.

