Strictly bosses ‘undecided’ over Giovanni Pernice’s future: ‘It could be tricky’

The future of Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing 2024 may not be fully settled, a tabloid report claims.

Former series winner and fan favourite Gio, 33, had a series to forget in 2023 after his celebrity partner Amanda Abbington withdrew from Strictly in October on medical grounds. At the time, reports suggested the pair may have been ‘feuding’ when they weren’t in front of the cameras.

Since then, it has been alleged that Amanda developed PTSD and needed therapy due to her experience. Furthermore, in recent weeks, there have also been claims Laura Whitmore and Ranvir Singh – two other celebs who have previously performed with Giovanni – met with Amanda for an “emotional” summit concerning their respective times on the show.

Now, amid the controversial claims, it has been questioned whether Giovanni might find himself ‘benched’ when the 2024 series rolls around later this year.

Giovanni Pernice on Strictly Come Dancing 2024

According to The Sun, Strictly bosses are “undecided” on pairing him up with another celeb for the next run.

However, that might not rule Giovanni out of the series entirely, if that comes to pass. Indeed, the Italian star could feature as a supporting group dancer, even if he isn’t part of the main line-up.

An insider is said to have claimed this approach may help switch focus from allegations made in the press.

Strictly news

A source is said to have told The Sun: “Bosses are undecided about whether or not they will give Gio a partner, just to take the heat off him. He’s still very much loved by all the head honchos.”

Anyone who’s paired with him next will have to answer questions about his behaviour.

The insider went on: “But the big cheeses are wondering if it might be tough to find him a partner, given the reports about his harsh teaching style and the fact anyone who’s paired with him next will have to answer questions about his behaviour.”

“The spotlight will be on them from day one, which is a lot to take as well as the pressure of the show. Unless they can find someone who specifically asks for him, it could be tricky.”

ED! has approached a representative for Giovanni Pernice for comment. A BBC spokesperson told ED!: “The professional dancers for 2024 will be announced in due course.”

