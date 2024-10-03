Giovanni Pernice is disappointed with Amanda Abbington. Amanda’s latest comments about the recent BBC probe into Giovanni’s behaviour has seemingly ruffled the dancer’s feathers.

The dancing professional’s representatives have accused Amanda of “trying to damage his reputation further,” after she claimed there was a “significant reason” as to why not all of her complaints against Giovanni were upheld.

In wake of Amanda’s interview with Victoria Derbyshire on Newsnight last night, October 2, Giovanni’s spokesperson has come forward.

The investigation in Amanda Abbington’s claims against Giovanni Pernice went on for several months (Credit: BBC)

Giovanni Pernice hits back at Amanda Abbington

Amanda stated: “There were some very serious things that went on, and they were upheld by the BBC. There were breaches of all the codes of conduct within the organisation.”

She also said there was a “significant reason” that some of the allegations against Giovanni were not upheld, and that her team will be “investigating that further”.

Giovanni’s representative has responded: “It’s disappointing that Ms Abbington would knowingly mislead the outcome of the report in order to further attempt to damage Giovanni’s reputation.”

The Mirror continued reporting their statement as follows: “Ms Abbington may not like the outcome of the six-month investigation, she should not seek to spread false and defamatory claims.”

Regardless, Amanda has admitted that she holds “no regrets” regarding filing complaints against her former dance partner. Unfortunately though, the actress has subsequently endured “hundreds” of death and rape threats due to this.

Amanda Abbington has spoken out on Newsnight (Credit: BBC)

Amanda Abbington talks Giovanni Pernice claims on Newsnight

Ultimately, BBC substantiated “some but not all” of Amanda’s complaints against Giovanni in the investigation.

Reflecting on the ordeal, Amanda told Newsnight: “It’s been one of the worst years of my life.

“I’ve been through a lot. Women go through a lot. But, it has been a very unpleasant, turbulent, relentless time in my life. I’ve had to deal with a myriad of horrible things.”

In August, the Metropolitan police launched an investigation after a bomb threat was made toward a London theatre where Amanda was working.

Amanda detailed: “I had a credible death threat sent to my place of work. A theatre that I was working at, which was credible and the police had to be called.

“I had a bomb threat sent to my place of work. Threatening to blow the building up because I was pursuing this. I’ve had death threats sent to me, my family.”

Evidently, it appears the scrutiny of what went on between the pair continues…

