George Clooney’s marriage in ‘crisis’ as his behaviour leaves wife Amal ‘tearing her hair out’

There appears to be trouble in paradise in Hollywood as reports suggest George Clooney and his wife Amal are on the verge of splitting up.

The glamorous couple tied the knot in September 2014 and later welcomed twins, daughter Ella and son Alexander, eight, in 2017.

Recently, George, 64, and Amal, 47, shut down reports that they were planning on adding to their family. Now it’s been claimed that could be because their marriage is on the verge of a divorce…

George and Amal got married in 2014 (Credit: Cover Images)

George Clooney and wife Amal’s marriage in ‘crisis’

Recently, George has been busy working on his Broadway play, Good Night and Good Luck. However, according to Radar Online, this has been impacting his relationship with Amal behind the scenes.

“George has been acting incredibly grumpy lately, and Amal is feeling the strain,” an inside source alleged to the outlet.

They noted that everybody has been “walking on eggshells” and that he’s been “hard to handle”. It’s reportedly got so bad, his friends have been left “wondering what’s really going on with him”.

“Amal has complained to friends that even when they’re at their beautiful home in Como, George will spend hours in another room instead of enjoying their time together. She keeps trying to figure out ways to help him relax, but it’s like he just can’t switch it off,” the insider added.

George’s marriage to Amal is said to be in trouble (Credit: Cover Images)

Amal is ‘bending over backwards’

Amal is said to be “frustrated and concerned because it’s not fun living with someone who’s constantly on edge”, adding: “She’s tearing her hair out over this and praying that by some miracle he’ll get it together sooner rather than later.”

According to the source, when George is “worn out”, he gets “short-tempered and annoyed”. Even though she’s a “workaholic” and “sympathetic”, it’s reportedly “clear she is at the end of her rope”.

While trying to make their marriage work, Amal is allegedly “bending over backwards” to help George. However, he is said not to be taking “any of her advice”. The source fears she is “going to just give up” on their marriage.

Brushing off the reports, earlier today, new pictures emerged of the couple – and their kids – arriving by boat at their Lake Como home. They were joined by a number of high-profile guests, including Adam Sandler.

ED! has contacted George and Amal’s reps for comment.

