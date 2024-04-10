Gemma Collins has revealed some of her wedding plans this week. One detail in particular might have left readers scratching their heads though. Why is Gemma including Jedward?

It seems the trio have an ultra-close bond, from defending each other in a major feud to becoming family members.

Here is everything you need to know about the trio and their iconic friendship…

Gemma Collins to include Jedward in her wedding

Towie favourite Gemma got engaged last month to her long-term partner Rami Hawash. Now, she has claimed that she wants three lavish ceremonies and a Tuscan themed engagement party.

Gem seems very clear on just how her big day (or days!) are going to unfold, including joking having the former The X Factor stars walk her down the aisle.

Her bond with the duo doesn’t end there. She has also explained that the brothers are godfathers to her pampered pooches.

In a chat with the Mirror and OK!, Gemma explained: “They are my dog’s godfathers, after all. They’re honestly like family to me, I adore them.”

They’re part of our family now.

Her partner Rami added: “Jedward are like our kids and they’re so good to Tristan [Rami’s son]. They’re part of our family now.”

Gemma has three wedding ceremonies to plan (Credit: Grant Buchanan / SplashNews.com)

Gemma Collins defend Jedward amid Louis Walsh feud

The reality star recently took to social media to defend her beloved duo. It came as Louis Walsh unleashed an on-screen tirade about his former clients, John and Edward, whilst appearing on Celebrity Big Brother.

The star-studded talent manager went as far as to dub them as “vile”.

At the time, Gemma and the boys were eating a roast dinner together at her Essex pad, whilst watching the show.

Jedward took to Gemma’s Instagram Stories to defend themselves and even called Louis an “evil manipulator”.

Gemma also wrote to Instagram in their defence: “Shocked to see what was said about my boys @jepicpics.

They are the sweetest, talented, polite, educated, kind boys I’ve ever met hence why they are always in my company.

“TEAM JEDWARD.”

Jedward and Gemma have grown very close (Credit: FameFlynet.uk.com / SplashNews.com)

Inside Gemma Collins’ close bond with Jedward

The three first became pals in 2021 when they filmed Angela Scanlon’s Ask Me Anything in Dublin together.

The twins wrote to social media at the time: “Iconic weekend with Gemma Collins in Dublin! We’re having a blast!

“Getting her hair and makeup done and picking a JEPIC outfit! We would love to do a show together in the future it would be incredible.”

John and Edward later gushed: “We’ve had a wonderful Time living with @gemmacollins she is such a thoughtful and caring soul! We’ve made many heartfelt memories! It was such an eventful week that started off in Dublin and ended in Essex!

“We’ve loved connecting and meeting her family especially her mum and dad who are full of life! It feels like we’ve known each other for a lifetime bring on the future we all just get each other and feel comfortable in each other’s surroundings!

“Can’t wait for more adventures!”

Since then, they have only grown closer. In 2023, they even spent Christmas together.

Gemma shared to Instagram at the time: “Its OFFICIALLY CHRISTMAS. When @jepicpics come to stay for the whole time. The kindest people to me and real friends.”

