Gemma Collins shows off weight loss in sheer black top as she makes emotional birthday wish at the Ritz

Gemma Collins has continued to flaunt her impressive weight loss by slipping into a sheer black top for a lavish birthday celebration.

The former TOWIE star has been captured in the slinky number while enjoying a slap-up meal in The Ritz London.

Gemma was presented with a small cake at the end of the meal and urged to make a wish by the waiting staff.

She has since made fans emotional after they heard exactly what she wished for when blowing out the candle.

Gemma Collins shows off weight loss

Gemma was caught on camera at the end of her early birthday dinner, ahead of her 45th birthday on January 31.

She was joined at the table by her fiancé Rami Hawash and several friends and looked seriously glamorous.

Gemma has lost more than three stone and chose to show off her hard work in a sheer black top.

There was a thicker piece of material covering her chest but elsewhere was see-through.

In a video posted to Instagram, the blonde-haired star was presented with a small cake with a candle by a waiter.

Other diners looked on as they all sang ‘Happy Birthday’ to her.

The waiter then commanded: “One more wish, one more wish for Gemma.”

At first, Gemma joked: “I just wish this was Black Forest gateaux immediately.”

However, turning more serious, she said: “One more wish. For my mum to walk again.”

Gemma – whose mother Joan suffers from severe rheumatoid arthritis – then looked slightly emotional as she blew her candle out.

‘Tomorrow is never promised’

Posting the video on Instagram, Gemma has now urged her followers to “celebrate every day”.

She wrote: “What a lovely surprise yesterday. I was taken to the @theritzlondon thank you @rami_hawash_

“It’s not my birthday just yet but every day is a gift tomorrow is never promised so we should celebrate everyday as much as you can and celebrate YOURSELF.

“Apparently today is the most depressing day of the year! I don’t believe in this it’s all in the power of your mind!

“You either run the day or you let the day run you. Of course depression is real and can affect us all but one small happy thought and positivity can change your day for the better.”

Gemma has now been flooded with comments of support.

One told the star: “Your mum WILL walk again @gemmacollins. I heard you sweetheart xx.”

Another added: “Happy Birthday beautiful lady an inspiration to all us ladies enjoy your day and may you wear your crown tall.”

And a third wrote: “Happy Birthday GC have a wonderful day.”

