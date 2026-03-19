‘Nothing’s perfect’ Gemma Collins in tears as she reveals sick mum Joan has been forced to move in with her

Gemma Collins has broken down in tears while confirming that her poorly mum Joan is now living with her.

The GC became emotional and admitted “nothing is perfect” while revealing Joan’s latest update.

Gemma has also explained how Joan now needs carers to help her throughout the day after her health deteriorated.

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Wiping away her tears, Gemma spoke about her beloved mother at the launch for her new Sky reality show, Gemma Collins: Four Weddings and a Baby.

Gemma Collins has revealed her sick mum Joan has moved in with her (Credit: YouTube)

Gemma explained that fans will get to see Joan in the fly-on-the-wall series.

Gemma Collins’ sick mum Joan moves in

Dermot O’Leary hosted Gemma’s TV launch event in London on Thursday and handed her a tissue as she began to cry.

He asked how Joan is, to which Gemma replied: “She’s alright. She lives with me now, she’s moved in.

“We’ve got carers coming to the house. But, do you know what, I’m so grateful for every day I get to spend with her.”

Gemma went on to explain how Four Weddings and a Baby will show a much ‘rawer’ side to her life.

Unlike the persona she portrayed in The Only Way Is Essex – the show that made her famous – Gemma has vowed to be “honest”.

Joan used to appear in TOWIE when Gemma was in the show (Credit: YouTube/ ITV)

“[Four Weddings] has taught me to be more vulnerable and honest,” Gemma said to Dermot.

“Family have always been everything to me. It’s okay to show people you are human.

“Nothing’s perfect, life isn’t perfect.”

Gemma added about the Sky series: “It’s me not having any control over my life, any control over the cameras.

“It’s very raw and it’s very different to what I’ve done before.”

What is wrong with Gemma’s mother Joan?

Gemma revealed in December 2025 that Joan had spent five weeks in hospital being treated for pneumonia.

Joan was admitted to Broomfield Hospital in Essex after being diagnosed with the serious chest infection.

At the time, Gemma urged fans to send prayers her way as she feared the worst for her sick mum.

“Mum has pneumonia and is really struggling, please if you believe in prayer like me, please say a prayer for mum to get well asap,” she wrote on Instagram.

Thankfully, Joan made a recovery.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Gemma Clair Collins (@gemmacollins)

But this was not the first health battle she had faced in recent years.

Joan has rheumatoid arthritis, which can lead to health complications.

In 2024, she was also diagnosed with breast cancer after discovering a lump between her breast and armpit.

She then spent time in intensive care for another unknown condition, with Gemma fearing she would die.

Speaking to journalists at a book launch, she said at the time: “I’ve had a lot of stress the last couple of weeks.

“My mum was suddenly taken into hospital and I was told she could die.

“They would not resuscitate her if she went into cardiac arrest.”

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