Gemma Atkinson rows with Gorka Marquez over extending their family as he warns: ‘I’m out!’

Gemma Atkinson has been warned by Gorka Marquez that “he’s out” if they extend their brood any further.

The couple locked horns while discussing whether they should add another dog to their family.

Gemma, 41, is desperate to rescue a Staffy-cross, but 35-year-old Gorka has insisted they are “too aggressive”.

The Spanish dancer has even told his fiancée that he will be “out” if he returns home to find she has adopted a new mutt.

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Márquez clash

Gemma and Gorka clashed during the latest episode of their podcast, Lost in Translation.

Former Hollyoaks star Gemma told Gorka she will be getting a new dog when their youngest child, son Thiago, is three years old. He turns three next year.

Gemma insisted: “We can’t rescue until Thiago is three. Before we got [our dog] Benji, we applied to two rescue places.

“There was a Staffy-cross and, Gorka, you like most people said, ‘I don’t want one of them. It’s too aggressive’.”

Gorka shrugged his shoulders and said: “I don’t want them.”

Gemma continued: “On the website, it states that until a child is three, they can’t just give dogs to any family. I didn’t want to wait, because the house isn’t a home without a dog…”

Gorka shot back: “We have Benji. Please, no dogs. No. No more dogs.”

Gemma then asked: “What would you do if you came home and it was just there?” Gorka warned: “I’m out.”

Shocked, Gemma asked: “Adios?” Gorka told her frankly: “Yeah.”

Gorka says ‘no’ to more children

Gemma and Gorka got together romantically after meeting on Strictly Come Dancing in 2018.

The couple were engaged within three years and are parents to daughter Mia, six, as well as Thiago.

Recently, Gorka also shot Gemma down when she suggested having a third child.

On an episode of their podcast in November last year, Gemma said: “It does make you think, a third would be nice.”

But Gorka fired back: “No.”

She continued: “It’s organised chaos, it’s fun. My sister’s got three kids but they’re all adults now.”

Standing his ground, Gorka flatly told her: “Like even two… no, it’s perfect now.”

Gorka concluded by insisting to Gemma: “No more.”

It appears Gorka is very happy with their current set-up…!

