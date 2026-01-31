‘I won’t last much longer’: Status Quo icon Francis Rossi in bleak admission about his future

Status Quo icon Francis Rossi has made a heartbreaking admission about not lasting much “longer” as he opens up on mortality fears.

Francis Rossi – who is on James Martin’s Saturday Morning show (January 31) – has revealed he is quite health-focussed, and constantly checks in with himself to see how he feels. In the past, the rocker has been open about his past, including his cocaine addiction. But now that he is 76, he is very focused on lasting as long as he can.

It appears when he sits down with his wife every morning, he begins to ponder just how much longer he will last.

Francis thinks a lot about his health (Credit: YouTube)

Francis Rossi heartbreaking mortality admission

Speaking to The Mirror in 2025, Francis admitted: “My wife asks me when we go to have a coffee at about 7ish, 7.30am. She says, ‘How are you today?’

“I go, ‘Well..’ It’s in the mornings when I get, ‘What the [bleep] am I doing? And how is one going to last too much longer?”

He continued: “I can’t get that out of my mind. Whatever I do. I’ll be alright as the day goes on. I’m going into the studio in a while. Then I look forward to the next meal. But that’s it, really.”

But this isn’t the only time he had mentioned his health fears. Previously, he spoke on the Dr Hilary Show podcast, where he admitted he was still dedicated to music, despite being more aware of his health.

Dr Hilary asked: “You’ve got your guitar with you now. You never stop, do you?”

Francis explained: “No. It’s one of those things. When I first married my current wife, she played one or two instruments reasonably well and I thought we should practice more.

“And so, I started practicing quite diligently when I was about 38 and I have to do that every day in some form.”

He thinks a lot about his late bandmate (Credit: YouTube)

Francis ‘dreams’ about late band pal

Status Quo was formed in 1976, and will celebrate a half century of music later this year. But in 2016, they lost band member Rick Parfitt, who passed away at 68 years old.

However, before his death, he and Francis drifted apart for “terrible reasons”. And since he has been gone, Francis still has dreams about him.

He explained: “A serious drinker like that. There are no one or two glasses of wine. He just kept going and him and I drifted more and more apart because of that.

“We were so different by the time we were older. We were really, really close. And I dream sometimes about that. But then I wake up and realise we had drifted for whatever reasons, terrible reasons.”

