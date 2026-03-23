‘What happened?!’ Fred Sirieix sparks concern as he’s pictured looking battered and bruised after freak accident

Fans were left stunned after Fred Sirieix revealed the painful aftermath of a diving accident, sharing shocking images of his injuries online.

The First Dates favourite took to Instagram to document the mishap, leaving followers asking: what on earth happened?

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First Dates Fred Sirieix shows bruises after diving accident

Last week, Fred shared a video of himself attempting a high dive, which quickly went wrong as he belly-flopped into the pool.

Joking about the failed stunt, he captioned the clip: “It runs in the family.”

His daughter, Olympic diver Andrea Spendolini-Sirieix, playfully responded: “Yes definitely.”

But the reality of the accident soon became clear.

Over the weekend, Fred posted photos showing heavy yellow and purple bruising across his thighs and glutes, prompting concern from fans.

He admitted: “Well… for those of you who were asking if it hurt… Yes! It did! #diving is not a sport for everyone!”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Fred Sirieix (@fred_sirieix)

Fans react

Followers flooded the comments with a mix of sympathy and shock at the extent of his injuries.

One wrote: “Wow that looks painful.”

“Diving!? Into what!? A wall!?” Another joked.

Reality star Gemma Collins also chimed in, writing: “Bless you Fred.”

Others wished him well, with messages like: “Wishing you a speedy recovery” and “No pain no gain!”

‘I have to listen to my body’

Meanwhile, the accident comes as Fred has previously admitted he’s had to ease up on his once-intense fitness regime.

While he was known for gruelling daily workouts, including hundreds of push-ups, he recently revealed: “Father Time has well and truly caught up with me now.”

He added that he can no longer train the way he once did. “My body won’t allow it. I’m still pushing myself but at a different pace. Only now I have to listen to my body more attentively.”

Read more: Inside Fred Sirieix’s happy ever after wedding to wife Fruitcake following split from partner of 12 years

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