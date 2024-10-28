Fern Britton admits fears over new lover years on from Phil Vickery split

TV presenter Fern Britton has shared her concerns about diving back into the dating pool years after her split from Phil Vickery.

At 67, the mum-of-four and novelist has stepped into the world of romance once again.

Fern Britton split from husband Phil Vickery after 20 years together. (Credit: SplashNews)

This Morning star Fern enjoyed a 20-year marriage with TV chef Phil Vickery. However, following their split in 2020, Fern has been cautious about letting the public into her personal life.

Now, she’s opening up about the emotional and physical vulnerabilities that come with looking for love in her sixties.

In a candid interview, Fern confessed to MailOnline: “It’s daunting at any stage of life to get naked with someone new. These days my body looks as if it could do with a good iron or perhaps even better a steam press. I have wrinkles, wobbly thighs and bosoms that I roll up like a Swiss roll to tuck them in my bra. Could I display all this to a new partner? I genuinely don’t know.”

Despite her fears, Fern’s outlook on entering a new relationship is filled with a mix of anxiety and excitement.

She shared with the Mail that the idea of finding someone new is “terrifying” but also “tempting”.

“I imagine what it would be like to have someone to talk to and walk with. Someone with whom to share hobbies, hold hands and maybe… gulp… get intimate,” Fern mused.

Her honesty reflects the concerns many have about being physically intimate with a new partner after a long relationship.

She added: “It’s more [about] exposing yourself to a stranger’s eyes and [thinking], ‘Will I be critiqued badly? Do I want to be critiqued?'”

TV star Fern Britton will be returning to This Morning for an upcoming segment (Credit: ITV)

Fern returns to This Morning

Fern and Phil’s separation in 2020 came after two decades together. Despite the end of their relationship, both have expressed their intentions to remain friends and co-parent their children.

Meanwhile, Fern recently hit headlines when it was announced that the former This Morning host was making a comeback to the hit ITV show.

In the trailer for the upcoming content, Fern was spotted enjoying afternoon tea in a picturesque location.

Fern spent over a decade on the daytime show before bidding her final farewell in July 2009.

Fans took to social media to gush over the fan-favourite’s upcoming return.

“Great to see @Fern_Britton back on #ThisMorning soon, one step closer to getting back in the presenting seat of This Morning maybe?” One fan wrote.

“So, so happy to see @thismorning having @Fern_Britton back!! She’s wonderful!! Really looking forward to seeing you back Fern,” another cheered.

