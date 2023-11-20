Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your National Treasure

The Entertainment Daily Awards have returned for 2023 and today we’re asking you to vote for your National Treasure.

It was a hotly-contested category last year, with Jane McDonald taking home the title. So will the Wakefield wonder win again this year?

Angela Rippon is a newcomer to the category (Credit: ED!)

Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: National Treasure

Voting has officially opened and this year we have some new contenders in the running for the title of National Treasure.

Fresh from her stint on Strictly, Angela Rippon is in the running for the award, as are Sir David Attenborough, Dame Mary Berry and Money Saving Expert Martin Lewis.

The outrageous Miriam Margolyes is also nominated, as are Bradley Walsh, Graham Norton and, of course Jane McDonald.

Each has had a brilliant year, but is there one that stands out to you more than most?

Results will be announced at the end of the year.

Jane McDonald won the National Treasure Award last year (Credit: ED!)

Jane ‘thrilled’ with 2022 win

After winning last year, Jane told ED!: “There’s a lot of things that I fail miserably at, but when something like this happens you just think, oh, that’s wonderful.”

Will she be successful two years in a row?

