Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your Best Quiz Show Host

The Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 are underway and today is your chance to vote for your Best Quiz Show Host.

There are eight contenders in the category, so who will you pick as your winner?

Stephen Mulhern is up for the gong – is he your winner? (Credit: ED!)

Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Best Quiz Show Host

The category is shaping up to be one of the most hotly-contested ones of the year. Eight hosts are up for the nod, but there can only be one winner.

Will Stephen Mulhern get your vote? He’s the host of Catchphrase and Deal or No Deal and has had a whopper of a year…

Bradley Walsh is another fan-favourite who’s nominated. He’s the host of The Chase – will he get your vote?

Tenable star Warwick Davis is also in the running – is he your winner?

Lee Mack, Richard Osman, Ben Shephard, Michael McIntyre and Alexander Armstrong round out the category.

Will Warwick Davis get your vote in the Best Quiz Show Host category? (Credit: ED!)

How to vote

All you have to do to vote for your Best Quiz Show Host in the Entertainment Daily Awards is click here to have your say. It’s one click and it’ll take you less than 10 seconds.

The full survey takes two minutes to reply to – and you can find it here.

