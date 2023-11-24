Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your Best TV Judge

It’s time to vote for your Best TV Judge in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2023.

There’s a host of telly favourites to pick from – including stars from shows such as Strictly Come Dancing, MasterChef and the Great British Bake Off.

So it’s time to turn the tables on the judging shortlist and pick your favourites.

Who’ll be getting a 10 or a Hollywood handshake, and who’ll be eliminated almost as quickly as a sunken soufflé? It’s entirely up to you!

Best TV Judge contender Anton Du Beke (Credit: ED!)

Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Best TV Judge

All the Strictly Come Dancing gang are here for this one. Take your pick from Anton Du Beke, Shirley Ballas, Motsi Mabuse or Craig Revel Horwood. It’ll be a battle that’s more hotly-contested than the actual Glitterball trophy – and is undoubtedly more coveted.

If dancing’s not your thing but baking is, head over to the white tent and pick Paul Hollywood or Prue Leith as your top judging choice.

Or if serious foodie vibes is where you’re at, cast your vote for MasterChef’s John or Gregg.

MasterChef’s Gregg Wallace is up for a gong (Credit: ED!)

How to vote

It’ll be a toughly-fought competition, so make sure you vote for your favourite here.

You can also vote for your favourite soaps, shows and stars in all the categories of our Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 here.

Voting in the full survey takes no more than two minutes. Plus, we won’t ask you for any personal details when you enter, either.

