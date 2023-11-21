Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your Most Inspirational Celebrity

Voting for the winners of the 2023 Entertainment Daily Awards is well underway and today we’re asking you to vote for your Most Inspirational Celebrity.

A handful of stars who have touched our hearts this year have been given nominations – from those handling grief in the public eye to others undergoing treatment for cancer and still keeping positive and upbeat.

Who will you pick to win the award? It takes seconds to vote, and we won’t ask for your personal details, so read on for how to cast your votes.

A handful of Strictly stars on the Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 shortlist

Amy Dowden, Annabel Croft and Angela Rippon are representing Strictly Come Dancing in the Most Inspirational Celebrity category.

As fans of the show will know, Amy has been largely absent this year after receiving a breast cancer diagnosis.

Cancer affected contestant Annabel Croft in a different way, taking away her beloved husband Mel earlier this year. She has credited dance partner Johannes Radebe with helping her start to process her grief.

Angela Rippon, meanwhile, had her full circle moment. She went from presenting Come Dancing to being this year’s oldest Strictly Come Dancing contestant. And she made it to Blackpool before being eliminated.

Linda Nolan and Jonnie Irwin up for the gong, too

Meanwhile, Linda Nolan, who is living with incurable cancer, has impressed with her braveness. She has been incredibly open about the impact of the disease, on herself and her family, sharing candid updates and continuing to live life to the full in between her treatment.

Jonnie Irwin is the lone man in our shortlist. The Place in the Sun presenter, who has three young children, recently celebrated his 50th birthday – a milestone that, at one point, he didn’t think he’d reach.

