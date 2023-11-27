Entertainment Daily Awards 2023: Vote for your Best Celebrity Documentary

The Entertainment Daily Awards 2023 are live – and it’s your turn to vote for your Best Celebrity Documentary.

Voting closes on December 3, so you don’t have long left to vote.

Who will you pick as your winner? Find out who the eight stars on our shortlist are below.

Will Matt Willis get your vote? (Credit: ED!)

Best Celebrity Documentary – vote in the Entertainment Daily Awards

The Best Celebrity Documentary category is a hotly-contested one this year.

Will Joe Swash and his Teens in Care show scoop the top spot, or did you prefer Matt Willis’ brutally honest Fighting Addiction documentary?

Elsewhere, Netflix gets a couple of honourable nods with the Wham! documentary and David Beckham’s self-titled series.

Musicians Ed Sheeran and Lewis Capaldi are also in the mix, as is Paralympian Ellie Simmonds and her show A World Without Dwarfism?.

Rounding out the contenders is Michael J Fox and his documentary on Parkinson’s, Still.

Lewis Capaldi has been brutally honest about his struggles this year (Credit: ED!)

How to vote

All you have to do to vote for your Best TV Expert in the Entertainment Daily Awards is click here to have your say. It’s one click and it’ll take you less than 10 seconds.

The full survey takes two minutes to reply to – and you can find it here.

Read more: Vote for your Best TV Judge in the Entertainment Daily Awards 2023

So who gets your vote? Head to our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and share your thoughts.