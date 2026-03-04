Peaky Blinders star Emmett J Scanlan has paid tribute to his “brother Georgy” in a heartbreaking death announcement.

The 47-year-old, who also played Brendan Brady in Channel 4 soap opera Hollyoaks between 2010 and 2013, shared the emotional news yesterday (March 3).

Fool Me Once star Emmett shared news of a heartbreaking death (Credit: ITV)

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Emmett J Scanlan tribute to ‘brother Georgy’

In a post shared on Tuesday, Emmett revealed that his “brother Georgy” had sadly died.

“Fly free brother Georgy, you gorgeous sublime angel… I’ll miss the [bleep]in bones of ye…” he wrote in his caption.

In a carousel post, Emmett shared photos of the pair from throughout the years.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Emmett J. Scanlan (@scandalous_13)

His wife, fellow actor Claire Cooper, also shared a tribute on her page, writing: “Fly high, dear George. Like we talked about, the veil is so thin …closer than we think.”

“Call on us sometime and let us know how you’re doing. Until then, rest easy dear one and enjoy that healing pool that awaits you. Thank you for being so dear to my husband and me. You will always be loved,” she added.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Claire Cooper (@claire_e_cooper)

‘I am so sorry!’

Support flooded in for Emmett and his family, including This Morning presenter Dermot O’Leary, who led tributes in the comments section.

“Sending love buddy x,” he wrote, adding the green heart emoji.

“Sending love, I am so sorry,” Gaby Roslin added.

“Big love,” Anna Friel expressed.

“Ah so sorry for your loss,” fellow Hollyoaks star Lucy Jo Hudson shared.

“Sorry for your loss, such lovely, happy pics, which mean so much lovely memories,”a fifth said.

Meanwhile, another echoed: “Sorry for your loss darling, sending strength love and healing to you and your family at this very difficult time. Love to you all.”

Read more: ‘My heart aches’: Emotional Hilary Duff ‘hurt’ as death of Lizzie McGuire co-star Robert Carradine announced

What do you think of this story? Let us know on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!