Emily Atack admitted cousins are ‘50% sibling, 50% mate’ in resurfaced quotes before baby news

Emily Atack announced that she was expecting a baby with her boyfriend, Alistair, whom she began dating last year.

However, it has since emerged that Alastair is in fact a step-cousin of Emily’s who she has known for over 30 years.

Emily Atack pregnant

Earlier this week, Emily Atack announced some exciting news – she’s pregnant!

The 34-year-old shared the heartwarming news with her 1.9 million followers. She shared a selfie showing off her blossoming baby bump.

“I’m delighted to share with you all that we’re having a baby!! I’ve never been so happy and utterly terrified at the same time. Please go easy on me,” she captioned the post.

“I’ve got to know my body on such an insane level. It’s made me appreciate the one I’ve been given SO much, I’m doing my absolute best to make it a home for the little squid I’m growing,” she then said.

Her fans and followers were delighted. “Aww congrats chica!!” Ashley Roberts said. “Omg. Amazing news,” Amanda Holden wrote.

“Huuuuggeee congratulations!” Frankie Bridge added.

Boyfriend of Emily Atack is her step-cousin – who she’s known for 30 years

Earlier this week, it was revealed that Emily’s boyfriend, Alastair Garner, 37, is her step-cousin, who she’s known for over three decades.

It’s claimed Emily’s mother, actress Kate Robbins, and Alistair’s step-mum are actually sisters. This makes Alastair and Emily step-cousins.

The MailOnline reports that Emily and Alastair were introduced after Emily’s aunt started dating Alistair’s father Stephen Garner in the early 1990s.

“It was unexpected but their family is delighted for them. They make a great couple and everybody is excited for their new arrival,” a source told the publication.

Emily spoke highly of her cousins in her book (Credit: Rob Brydon / YouTube)

What did Emily say about cousins?

Now, in resurfaced quotes from her autobiography, Are We There Yet? Emily waxed lyrical about cousins.

“Cousins are the best invention since the Game Boy. They are basically 50 percent sibling, 50 percent mate. You look the same but different,” she said.

“You understand each other on a deep, deep, level and you have a smidgen more social etiquette towards them than your brother or sister,” she then continued.

Emily also branded her cousins “gorgeous” in her book. “Most of them have northern accents like our parents, are model-tall, and they are all absolutely gorgeous,” she said.

She then went on to say that her cousins have taught her “openness, love, and friendship.”

