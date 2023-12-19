Emily Andre told Peter Andre ‘don’t you dare’ have a vasectomy as he they prepare to welcome new baby

Emily Andre, the wife of Peter Andre, was quick to shut down her hubby’s plans to have a vasectomy, they have revealed in a new interview.

The couple, who married in 2015, are parents to two children together. Peter, 50, is also father to Junior and Princess, who he shares with Katie Price.

And in October, Emily and Peter announced their third child is on the way.

Emily Andre is pregnant with her third child (Credit: YouTube)

Peter Andre on being a dad at 50

Peter has previously indicated in interviews he “didn’t want to be changing nappies after 50”. However, unless he takes a very hands-off approach to rearing his fifth child, that hope is now in the past.

Nonetheless, it doesn’t look like the Mysterious Girl singer will be having the snip, either.

Peter Andre addresses fans on YouTube (Credit: The Andres / YouTube)

Emily Andre view on a vasectomy for her husband

Speaking with OK! recently, Peter made it clear he can’t wait to become a dad again.

“I’ve got as much energy now as I had in my twenties. I feel fantastic. I’m ready for this,” he claimed.

Emily, meanwhile, said giving Millie, 9, and Theo, 7, a new sibling was “our Christmas wish.”

“It’s funny because even when we decided we were going to have another, we still weren’t sure. We’d talked about it for so long, so we just went for it. The next thing you know, it happened!” Emily reflected.

‘I think this is our last baby’

But could there be even more children on the way after baby number three for Emily and Peter?

Peter, it seems, isn’t ruling the possibility out.

We’ve had the vasectomy discussion.

“We’ve had the vasectomy discussion and Emily’s like, ‘Don’t you dare!’. I think this is our last baby. I can’t even believe I’m saying ‘think’. That’s madness, isn’t it?”

