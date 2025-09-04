Singer Ellie Goulding has said she is “embarrassed to be British” after sharing a video of angry protesters chanting “send them back” outside a Holiday Inn hotel housing asylum seekers.

The Anything Could Happen hitmaker took to Instagram to share her views.

Ellie Goulding says she is ’embarrassed to be British’

In a TikTok video re-shared to her Instagram Story yesterday (September 3), Ellie posted a clip that showed a group of people carrying Union Jack and England flags while aggressively shoving each other around.

Police officers could be seen standing in front of the main doors of the hotel to help stop the protestors from walking in.

“Embarrassed to be a Brit right now,” Ellie captioned the clip before sharing her views on anti-migrant protesting in the UK.

“They say it’s for the “women and children”,” she wrote in a follow-up Story.

“I’m a pretty tough girl but when I think about the times I’ve been the most intimidated in London or anywhere else in the UK, whether on the tube/ train or walking with friends late at night, it involves those kinds of Briths men either after a night at the pub, post boxing or football match.

“Stop using immigration as an excuse to be appalling and if you really want to stand up for this beautiful country go and get a National Trust membership for real.”

Ellie’s opinion arrived soon after Rylan Clark faced huge backlash for sharing his views on immigration in the UK while hosting This Morning. It was later revealed that hundreds of viewers complained to Ofcom.

Ellie’s views were met with a mixed reaction (Credit: Instagram)

Ellie received a mixed reaction

Following Ellie’s social media posts, the BRIT Award winner was met with a mixed reaction.

“Who is Ellie Goulding? Never heard of her,” one user wrote on X.

“No one cares what she thinks…” another person shared.

“She should be embarrassed by the [bleep] music she makes,” a third remarked.

Meanwhile, Ellie also had many supporters.

“Ellie Goulding, the woman that you are,” one said.

“Honestly, she’s correct,” another person insisted.

“And correct she is. They’re a total embarrassment,” a third echoed.

