Former Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has debuted a bold new look on Instagram and left fans divided.
The 31-year-old television personality, who has starred in countless other reality shows, including Celebrity Big Brother and The Traitors US, is no stranger to a killer fashion moment and loves to document her looks.
However, her most recent has her followers with mixed feelings…
It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers.
Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com
Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on Instagram
In an Instagram post shared yesterday (February 23), Ekin-Su wore a black dress that was sheer across the middle.
The attire featured gold zip detailing going up the middle and across her chest area, and showed off her underboob.
The garment featured a cinched waist look and fell to the floor. Designed by Genaro Rivas, she wore the outfit for his fashion show during London Fashion Week.
Ekin-Su wore her signature long brunette hair down and in waves while accessorising with rings and a bracelet.
In a series of snaps, Ekin-Su showed off her outfit from various angles. In a video clip, she walked towards and away from the camera to highlight the minor details.
View this post on Instagram
‘This is not the real Ekin’
The bold look wasn’t to everyone’s taste, with one user writing: “That is the worst outfit I have seen in a very long time.”
“You have a great physique but that outfit is dreadful,” another shared.
A third user appeared concerned, remarking: “This is not the real Ekin come on… You don’t even look happy…you’ve lost your spark.”
“Has she had some sort of op on her belly?” a fourth asked.
“Seriously, no, don’t go down this route, awful,” a fifth added.
“Soul looks like it’s been sucked,” another said.
‘This dress is everything!’
Meanwhile, many were huge fans of the outfit.
“Okay, fashion queen. You look incredible!!” one said.
“A very different look for you but you’re always a gorgeous girl,” another insisted.
“This dress is everything! People don’t know a thing about fashion!!!!” a third wrote.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu might have found household name fame after winning Love Island in 2022, but she has since kept busy with other shows.
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu after Love Island
In 2023, Ekin-Su competed on ITV’s Dancing on Ice alongside Brendyn Hatfield and finished in ninth place.
The following year, she took her career Stateside when she competed on The Traitors US, where she joined a star-studded cast, including RuPaul’s Drag Race star Peppermint and Housewives star Larsa Pippen.
She also took part in Celebrity Big Brother in the UK in 2024, where she came ninth.
After winning Love Island in 2022, Ekin-Su signed up for the second series of Love Island: All Stars and finished in third place in 2025.
That same year, she put her cooking skills to the test for Cooking with the Stars and returned to the US for the first series of Inside: USA.
‘I’ve never seen myself as someone who fits into one box’
During an interview with EUPHORIA. earlier this year, Ekin-Su explained it was always her goal to build an international brand.
“It honestly was. I’ve never seen myself as someone who fits into one box. I’ve lived and worked not only in the UK but in Turkey too, so I’ve always had a global mindset,” she said.
“My dream was to build a career that goes beyond just one industry or audience, something that reflects who I am as a woman and an actress. I think what’s made it possible is that I’ve stayed true to myself. I never wanted to just be “Ekin-Su from Love Island”, I wanted to surprise people and to show that I’m here for the long run.”
Meanwhile, Ekin-Su still considers Love Island as her biggest risk.
“It was the biggest leap of faith I’ve ever taken. You’re putting your heart, your personality, and your entire life on display and the world can interpret that however they want,” she explained.
“But that experience changed everything for me. It opened doors, taught me resilience, and reminded me that being brave always leads to growth. It’s scary to take big risks, but I truly believe that’s where the magic happens! Ugh!”
Read more: Love Island hit with 1,700 Ofcom complaints following ‘bullying’ scenes
Let us know with a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix. We want to hear your thoughts!