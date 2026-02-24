Former Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu has debuted a bold new look on Instagram and left fans divided.

The 31-year-old television personality, who has starred in countless other reality shows, including Celebrity Big Brother and The Traitors US, is no stranger to a killer fashion moment and loves to document her looks.

However, her most recent has her followers with mixed feelings…

Don’t miss a single story! Add us as a Preferred Source in Google for all your entertainment news It’s important to us that you never miss our articles when searching for stories! We have all the latest TV & Celebrity news to share with our community of loyal readers. Click here and tick Entertainmentdaily.com to ensure you see stories from us first in Google Search.

Ekin-Su’s bold look made an impression on her followers (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu on Instagram

In an Instagram post shared yesterday (February 23), Ekin-Su wore a black dress that was sheer across the middle.

The attire featured gold zip detailing going up the middle and across her chest area, and showed off her underboob.

The garment featured a cinched waist look and fell to the floor. Designed by Genaro Rivas, she wore the outfit for his fashion show during London Fashion Week.

Ekin-Su wore her signature long brunette hair down and in waves while accessorising with rings and a bracelet.

In a series of snaps, Ekin-Su showed off her outfit from various angles. In a video clip, she walked towards and away from the camera to highlight the minor details.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ekin-Su (@ekinsuofficial)

‘This is not the real Ekin’

The bold look wasn’t to everyone’s taste, with one user writing: “That is the worst outfit I have seen in a very long time.”

“You have a great physique but that outfit is dreadful,” another shared.

A third user appeared concerned, remarking: “This is not the real Ekin come on… You don’t even look happy…you’ve lost your spark.”

“Has she had some sort of op on her belly?” a fourth asked.

“Seriously, no, don’t go down this route, awful,” a fifth added.

“Soul looks like it’s been sucked,” another said.

‘This dress is everything!’

Meanwhile, many were huge fans of the outfit.

“Okay, fashion queen. You look incredible!!” one said.

“A very different look for you but you’re always a gorgeous girl,” another insisted.

“This dress is everything! People don’t know a thing about fashion!!!!” a third wrote.