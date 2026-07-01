Eddie Nestor’s cancer news has prompted the BBC Radio London presenter to step back from work after sharing his diagnosis.

As reported by Metro, the 62-year-old actor, comedian and presenter posted the update on social media. He said it was not a message he ever “imagined” writing.

Eddie told fans he had been quieter than usual. He then explained why.

“You may have noticed I’ve been a little quieter than usual,” he said. “I’ve been diagnosed with cancer. The good news is that, thank to an incredible medical team, I’ve now had my first chemotherapy treatment.”

He also revealed that he spent Father’s Day in hospital. Eddie did not say what type of cancer he has.

Metro noted that he is believed to have been in remission for several years after previously battling Hodgkin’s Lymphoma. He spoke publicly about that diagnosis in 2007 and documented the experience in blog posts.

Eddie Nestor, pictured here with wife Lisa, has revealed his cancer diagnosis (Credit: Brett D. Cove)

What Eddie Nestor’s cancer update reveals about his next step

Eddie said he feels hopeful. He also plans to post less and step back from work while he focuses on getting stronger.

He asked fans for support, not pity. He also asked people to keep him and his wife Lisa in their thoughts.

He said: “Many of you follow Lisa. You may have noticed she’s been quieter too. That’s understandable. But I need her to get back to doing what she does best. You’ll know her gift is encouraging people, lifting people and helping them believe tomorrow can be better than today.

“When you see Lisa posting again, don’t think, ‘Should she be doing that’. Think, ‘Good’. Give her a like. Leave a comment. Share her posts. Encourage her.”

Eddie added: “As for me, please don’t feel sorry for me. I’d much rather have your prayers, your love and your encouragement and the occasional laugh. That’s the fuel I need.”

Eddie Nestor: career highlights Eddie Nestor is a broadcaster, actor and comedian.

He has presented the Drive Time show on BBC Radio London since 2020.

He is also known for screen roles including appearances in Casualty and Death in Paradise.

Nestor has been awarded an MBE.

The BBC shared its own message soon after. The broadcaster said Eddie will be away from Radio London for a period while he receives treatment.

A statement read: “Our friend and colleague Eddie Nestor has announced that he will be away from Radio London for a period of time while he receives treatment for cancer.

“Everyone at BBC London sends Eddie and his family our love and support.”

Why this Eddie Nestor cancer announcement hits hard

Eddie has presented the Drive Time show on BBC Radio London since 2020. He also holds an MBE.

Many fans also know him for his acting work. Metro reported that he has appeared in Casualty and Death in Paradise.

Eddie Nestor’s previous Hodgkin’s Lymphoma diagnosis Eddie Nestor previously spoke publicly about being diagnosed with Hodgkin’s Lymphoma in 2007. Reports have said he was believed to have been in remission for several years after that illness. He also documented parts of that experience in blog posts at the time.

That mix of radio, comedy and screen work has kept him in the public eye for years. The latest cancer update has now shifted attention to his treatment and recovery.

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