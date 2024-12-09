EastEnders: As Joe Swash’s Mickey Miller returns, here’s all we know about what’s to come

EastEnders has aired an unexpected return for loveable rouge Mickey Miller, played by Joe Swash tonight (Monday, December 9).

Joe played Mickey between 2003 and 2008 and then returned for a couple of episodes in 2011, meaning it’s been 13 years since we’ve seen Mickey on the Square.

But is this just a fleeting visit, or will he be sticking around for a while?

Mickey returned to EastEnders (Credit: BBC)

Who is Mickey Miller?

Mickey was a happy-go-lucky wide boy, who often worked on the market and was involved in money-making schemes with Mo Harris.

Mickey arrived in the Square as a friend of Spencer Moon in 2003, but his character proved popular and later his family were introduced to the soap – mum Rosie, stepdad Keith, sister Dawn and half siblings Demi and Darren.

During his time on the Square, storylines saw him bullied by Sean Slater, saving baby Summer after Mad May caused their house to explode and an unpleasant reunion with his biological dad, Mike. He also enjoyed relationships with Li Chong and Kareena Ferreira.

Mickey left in 2008 to go and join his mum in the Cotswolds, alongside Keith and their dog Genghis. He returned briefly in 2011 for his brother Darren’s wedding, but hasn’t been seen on the Square since.

Mickey caught up with Big Mo (Credit: BBC)

Mickey Miller’s return

In Monday’s episode of EastEnders (December 9), Mickey’s return was teased when a mysterious figure in a suit stepped out of a car. It was soon revealed that the mystery person was Mickey Miller. The comeback was not announced prior to broadcast in order to create a bigger impact.

Mickey wasted no time in catching up with previous partner-in-crime Mo as well as his other old friends. He updated them on his progress – revealing that he was married with three kids.

Things have gone well for Mickey in the last decade, as he explained that he now runs a successful eco-friendly B&B chain called ‘Miller’s Villas’. He also shared that his family are on board too – his mum does the laundry, his sister Dawn is front of house, and Keith helps out where he can.

Mickey told the gang that he was back because he’d heard about the potential closure of the market and wanted to help out. He made a donation to the cause. But Big Mo also had him taking photos for the charity calendar after the photographer cancelled.

Is Mickey back for good? (Credit: BBC)

How long is Mickey back for?

Joe Swash previously hosted a behind-the-scenes special for EastEnders last year about The Six. And when speaking about Mickey potentially returning to the Square, he said: “I’ve got a really good relationship with EastEnders. I am up there quite a lot, I will definitely go back one day.

“I loved playing Mickey Miller and if Kathy Beale can come back from the dead, that always gives us other actors hope. Sometimes characters run out of storylines and they like to move you on.”

Although Joe has got his wish, Mickey’s return is likely to be brief. However, he might have an important job to do first. Kim realised that they only had 11 models for the calendar and needed a ‘Mr December.’

“Don’t worry,” said Mo, while glancing at Mickey. “I know just the man…”

EastEnders usually airs Monday to Thursday at 7.30pm on BBC One.

