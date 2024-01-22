Eamonn Holmes ‘bitter’ as he’s ‘forced to sell’ house amid tax row: ‘They have taken away everything I ever worked for’

Eamonn Holmes has hit out at HMRC after being “forced” to sell a property of his in Ireland following a tax row.

The Irish broadcaster made the confession during an interview, which will air next month.

Eamonn Holmes news: Star ‘bitter’ over tax row

In an interview with his former UTV co-star, Gerry Kelly, Eamonn revealed that he had been forced to sell his house in Belfast after losing a £250,000 tax battle.

Eamonn claimed tax officials ruled he wasn’t a freelancer, but a staff member with broadcasters.

However, Eamonn claims that he never received sick pay or holiday pay during his years working for ITV, arguing that he wasn’t staff.

Eamonn Holmes news: Star forced to sell his home

Despite this, Eamonn lost both appeals, losing “thousands” in legal fees in the process.

“I had a house here until six weeks ago when I was forced to sell it by the Inland Revenue (HMRC). It’s something I’m very bitter about because people think you earn lots of money and therefore you have to pay. It’s like they have taken away everything I ever worked for,” he says in the interview.

“People think it’s only the Eamonn Holmeses of this world that they’re after. But it’s not. The country is broken.”

Eamonn talks burial plans

In other Eamonn-related news, last month he spoke about the possibility of being buried next to Ruth when they die.

Speaking on Coleen Nolan’s podcast, he spoke about where he’s going to be buried.

“We have a family plot in Belfast where my mum and dad are. There’s room for four more,” he said.

“Ruth would rather be somewhere anonymous in Surrey or wherever, where neither she nor I have any relations. So nobody is ever going to visit. She wants to be cremated and I don’t want to be cremated,” he then continued.

Coleen then asked him if their different views had caused any clashes between them, to which he replied: “No, she doesn’t care.”

