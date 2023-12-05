Eamonn Holmes and Ruth Langsford won’t be buried together: ‘She doesn’t care’

Eamonn Holmes has confessed that he and wife Ruth Langsford won’t share a final resting place as he revealed his future funeral plans.

During a candid conversation on Coleen Nolan’s podcast, the 64-year-old GB News presenter revealed he and his wife Ruth, 63, will go their separate ways after they die. Hw said they will be laid to rest in “different countries”.

Eamonn said: “We have a family plot in Belfast where my mum and dad are. There’s room for four more.”

While Coleen asked him about where Ruth would go, he said: “Ruth would rather be somewhere anonymous in Surrey or wherever, where neither she nor I have any relations. So nobody is ever going to visit. She wants to be cremated and I don’t want to be cremated.”

Ruth and Eamonn have different religious views

Coleen then asked him if their different views had caused any clashes between them, to which he replied: “No, she doesn’t care.”

I want people to be dressed in black. Sometimes, it’s a dog’s dinner when people turn up in overcoats, T-shirts and different colours.

“She’s not religious, not interested in sentimentality. She just wants to be burnt and scattered,” he added. He also admitted that she won’t be bothered about being with her hubby for eternity physically.

‘I’ll stop short of a state funeral’

Meanwhile, he also joked that “no lower than a bishop” should conduct his funeral and quipped: “I’ll stop short of a state funeral.”

Eamonn added: “I’d like people in the streets with their heads bent for at least a mile.” Being more serious, he added: “I want people to be dressed in black. Sometimes, it’s a dog’s dinner when people turn up in overcoats, T-shirts and different colours.”

He continued: “I want crying. I want incense over my coffin for the Requiem Mass in Belfast in the church where I was baptised. It’s where my mother and father married. It was our parish constituency, it was where life happened for us.”

“And then my brothers, they would carry my coffin. I would also like a record or an Elvis impersonator to sing the final song, Bridge Over Troubled Water. I think it is a great song to reflect on,” he concluded.

Eamonn recently remembered his dear mum on her birthday. She sadly died last year.

