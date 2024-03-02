Inside Eamonn Holmes’ debilitating health battles – from pain that caused him to ‘lose his thirties’ to bladder and bowel issues and using a mobility scooter

Poor Eamonn Holmes has really been through it health wise over the past couple of years.

From numerous operations to a fall down the stairs, the former This Morning presenter, who is on The Chase Celebrity Special this weekend (March 2), has had some seriously bad luck.

It’s been a painful few years for Eamonn (Credit: GB News)

Hip replacement

Back in 2016, Eamonn underwent a double hip replacement in an attempt to remedy the chronic hip, leg and back pain he had been keeping secret for nearly 20 years.

The pain, he later explained, “came about from a congenital defect that wore away the cartilage around the socket”.

He said he regretted waiting so long to have the operation, instead “losing my thirties, when I should have been playing with my young children, to intense pain; ditto my forties, when I gained weight, unable to exercise and move as I should have.”

Further surgery for Eamonn

Despite the big procedure, Eamonn’s pain persisted, leaving him “crutch dependent” and requiring lots of physio.

He also had some trips to hospital as his spinal problems caused bladder and bowel issues.

In 2021, a scan revealed he had mysteriously dislocated his pelvis which had also caused three slipped discs. As a result, Eamonn underwent further surgery in September 2022.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

Eamonn Holmes in horror fall down the stairs

The 2022 surgery seemed to be a success, with Eamonn tellings followers: “It went well — the doctor tidied things up, and generally the pain has gone, which is brilliant.”

However, things told a nasty turn when poor Eamonn suffered a fall down the stairs while convalescing in his Surrey home, meaning more time away from our screens to recover.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

At the end of last year, the presenter shared that he has had yet another surgery, this one aimed at stretching out his spine.

Eamonn Holmes health update

Back in September, fans were left worried when Eamonn was spotted out and about on a mobility scooter.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Eamonn Holmes OBE (@eamonnholmes)

In an interview with The Mirror shortly after, Eamonn reflected sadly: “I get resentful that I’m not the way I used to be but I just get on with it. I work hard at trying to walk. It’s very hard to get through a normal day but I have help from people around me.”

He went on to say that he was “indebted” to wife Ruth Langsford, who he described as a “tour de force”.

Catch Eamonn on The Chase Celebrity Special Saturday (March 2) on ITV1 at 4.30pm.

