Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver claims texts cited in his legal battle were not threats of physical violence.

He argues the messages have been taken out of context, in new court documents obtained by TMZ.

Bryan says the dispute with Dolly’s business interests has brought unwanted attention to his family. He claims reporters repeatedly visited his home and contacted his wife and children, according to Page Six.

The 49-year-old is challenging restrictions he argues make working in Nashville almost impossible, TMZ reports.

Dolly Parton leaves behind an incredible legacy (Credit: Shutterstock/ Xavier Collin/Image Press Agency)

Dolly Parton’s nephew challenges restraining order

She’s Alive LLC, which oversees Dolly’s catalogue and commercial affairs, sought a restraining order against Bryan and his company.

The company alleges his conduct threatened staff and business relationships, Page Six reports.

His security contract was terminated in September.

Bryan wants the court to reject an extension of the temporary order and a proposed temporary injunction. He argues the requested restrictions could bar him from approaching people with business links to the company. That could include relatives involved in Dolly’s businesses, he claims.

He says the text messages were private exchanges with Dolly’s long-standing manager, Danny Nozell, whom he considered a close friend.

Bryan acknowledges harsh language about damaging business partnerships and reputations, but denies intending physical harm. According to Page Six, he also claims Danny continued friendly conversations after some of the disputed messages.

Dolly Parton died earlier this year. (Credit: Shutterstock/ Justin Paludipan / SplashNews.com)

Bryan Seaver raises payment and hotel claims

Bryan says his company, Squadron Augmented Protection Services, had been owed around $251,000 for security work at Dolly’s properties. He says that money has since been paid.

His filing also links the falling-out to concerns he raised about Dolly’s SongTeller Hotel, Page Six reports. He alleges guards slept on duty and smoked marijuana at the property. He also claims there were construction delays and unfinished fire-system inspections.

Bryan maintains Dolly knew he was challenging hotel operator Herschend Family Entertainment over those issues and supported his efforts.

Read more: Dolly Parton’s estate claims her nephew Bryan Seaver used ‘barbed wire’ to avoid being served amid legal dispute

Page Six reports that his filing includes a recommendation letter from Dolly, dated November 11 2024. It recommended his company for security work at the hotel and museum, describing him as her long-serving security head.

The letter also asked hotel leadership to meet Bryan before deciding on security arrangements.

TMZ reports that Bryan says he does not want the case to harm Dolly’s legacy. The next hearing is scheduled for October 20.

Representatives for Dolly Parton’s estate have been contacted for comment.

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