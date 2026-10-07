Dolly Parton’s estate claims her nephew Bryan Seaver used ‘barbed wire’ to avoid being served amid legal dispute

Dolly Parton’s nephew Bryan Seaver has secured more time to find legal representation in an escalating court dispute.

The decision followed Bryan’s October 2 request for a delay, according to court documents obtained by PEOPLE. On October 6, a Nashville judge moved the hearing from October 9 to October 20.

The adjournment follows Bryan’s dismissal from Dolly’s security team in September. He is now fighting allegations from She’s Alive, a company Dolly created before her death.

Dolly Parton’s estate and her nephew Bryan Seaver are locked in a legal battle (Credit: Rick Davis / SplashNews.com)

Dolly Parton’s company alleges summons evasion

As reported by PEOPLE, the company claimed Bryan, 49, tried to evade three attempts to serve him with court papers.

In documents filed on Monday, the company alleged that a no-trespassing sign appeared outside his home, with barbed wire laid across the front handrails. During the second attempt, a process server reportedly saw four cars in the driveway. Nobody answered the door.

She’s Alive argued the court should not reward what it described as Bryan’s evasive behaviour.

Read more: Dolly Parton’s nephew who announced late singer’s death has been fired amid estate war

Bryan Seaver said he needed time to find a lawyer

In his motion, Bryan said he began seeking a lawyer immediately after receiving papers on September 23. Those papers concerned a temporary restraining order and a lawsuit brought by She’s Alive.

He said his preferred lawyer could not meet him until October 5. The company challenged that account and said he had not identified any lawyer.

It also claimed he had offered no explanation for missing his response deadline. However, the judge granted the extension and set the next hearing for October 20.

According to ABC News, Seaver said on Tuesday that the restraining order prevents him from speaking publicly about the case.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dolly Parton (@dollyparton)

Bryan Seaver denies threatening anyone

She’s Alive has accused Bryan of making threats involving his military background and causing several employees to resign. Bryan denies making threats.

Speaking to ABC News, he said: “I’ve never threatened anyone. They are my friends and my brothers and colleagues.”

He also described the restraining order as a “publicity stunt”.

Dolly Parton’s company is at the centre of the dispute

Dolly formed She’s Alive to protect her professional property and business interests posthumously. She died on August 25.

The dispute escalated after Bryan’s dismissal as her long-time head of security the following month. Bryan is Dolly’s nephew through her sister Cassie.

The current proceedings concern the temporary restraining order and the company’s lawsuit against him. Bryan has denied every allegation against him, while the company continues to press its claims.

The next scheduled step is the October 20 hearing.

ED! has contacted representatives for Dolly Parton’s estate for comment.

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