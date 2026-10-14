Concerns for Michael Palin, 83, as he is forced to cancel tour after major injury: ‘The recovery takes a long time’

Sir Michael Palin has cancelled his book tour after fracturing three ribs and his pelvis in a bathroom fall.

Writing on Instagram, the Monty Python star said he had slipped at home and landed on his left side.

The 83-year-old’s announcement also covers other events planned over the next few months. He apologised to audiences and the people who had worked on the tour.

His website describes the UK dates as postponed, with ticket holders awaiting further information about rescheduled appearances. The original point of purchase will contact those affected when details become available.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Michael Palin (@michael.palin)

Michael Palin shares recovery update after cancelling tour

Michael described the pelvic fracture as minor. The accident happened in the family bathroom, a room he said he had used for 58 years.

Explaining why he needed time to recover, he wrote: “The recovery of bone fractures takes a long time especially when you’re 83.”

However, he brought some familiar humour to his account of the accident.

“It was a comedy fall with no audience there to see it. I shall stick to fish slapping dances from now on,” he said.

Michael also used the announcement to acknowledge the care he had received.

“I’d also like to say a huge thanks to the NHS for their incredible care,” he added.

Michael has cancelled his book tour (Credit: Splashnews.com)

Concerns

Following the update, Michael’s followers offered their support and concerns.

“Michael Palin is a global treasure and must be protected at all costs,” one user wrote.

“So sorry to hear this, hope you have a speedy recovery,” another person shared.

“Oh my gosh Michael! Hope you are well soon. Sending love,” a third remarked.

“OMG, take care, get well soon xx,” a fourth echoed.

Michael’s Philippines book and Channel 5 series

The cancelled appearances were connected to Michael Palin in the Philippines, his recently released account of travelling through the country.

A three-part documentary series of the same name accompanies the book, with Michael’s latest travels airing on Channel 5.

The journey takes him across an archipelago of more than 7,000 islands, exploring its people, politics and contrasts. His book also includes a meeting involving the Marcos family.

In a separate interview with the Daily Mail, Michael discussed why he wanted to remain busy in his eighties.

He identified airports and flights as the hardest aspects of travelling, while explaining that entertaining audiences still motivated him. He also said having a project mattered more as he grew older.

Michael described himself as an optimist and said he hoped to carry on appearing on television for years.

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