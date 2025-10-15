DIY SOS star Isla, 8, targeted by cruel death hoax as her devastated mum forced to share statement

The sickened mum of DIY SOS star Isla Screaton Kilpatrick has been forced to shut down vile claims that her eight-year-old girl has died.

School girl Isla and her family made an appearance on the BBC show earlier this month. Isla, who turned eight while DIY SOS was filming, suffers from the rare genetic condition, Mandibuloacral Dysplasia.

However, this week Isla’s single mum Stacey was forced to share a statement after her daughter was targeted by a cruel death hoax.

The youngster appeared on the show earlier this month (Credit: BBC)

Isla’s appearance on DIY SOS

On DIY SOS – hosted by Nick Knowles – viewers were introduced to Isla and also her family. Isla is the only person living in the UK with the gene mutation. The condition affects bone growth and causes premature ageing of all the body’s major organs.

Isla’s family have also been warned by a doctor that Isla could start suffering from strokes and heart attacks now that she is past seven years old.

And appearing on DIY SOS, Stacey wanted help to make her three-bedroom semi in Aylestone, Leicester, accessible for the youngster. And of course, Nick and his team were more than happy to help.

Isla’s mum shuts down death hoax

However, weeks after the DIY SOS episode aired, Isla has been targeted by a cruel death hoax – something her devastated mum has now shut down.

Taking to her Instagram, Stacey shared a screenshot of a fake news story that claimed Isla had died. ED! also saw the fake news story posted on Facebook.

Alongside photos of the youngster, the sick and completely untrue headline read: “TRAGIC NEWS: Just one week before stepping into the dream home lovingly built for her, 8-year-old Isla – the only girl in Britain living with a rare, devastating premature ageing condition – has tragically PASSED AWAY..!”

Her mum has been forced to hit out (Credit: BBC)

‘So upsetting for you’

Stacey’s post continued: “Fans nationwide are mourning the loss of the brave little girl whose smile had captured millions of hearts. Devastated by the news, Nick Knowles and the DIY SOS team have taken THIS heartfelt action, turning grief into a deeply moving gesture that has left the nation weeping. FULL TRAGIC STORY BELOW.”

Stacey then captioned the vile post: “THIS IS FAKE NEWS!!!”

Stacey’s followers shared their disgust in the comments section, with one person writing: “Jesus Christ. Why? Ffs. That’s awful. So upsetting for you.”

Another also wrote: “This is awful mate, why would anyone do this.” A third chimed in: “Wtf this is disgusting! Why do people think is okay to do!!”

