Concerns pour in for ‘sick’ Dick Van Dyke’s health at 99 after wife issues statement

Fans of Dick Van Dyke have shared their concerns over the actor’s health after he dropped out of an event last minute.

The 99-year-old acting legend was due to host a musical fundraising event, Vandy Camp, last weekend.

However, Dick had to cancel his appearance after getting “sick” – and concerns have since poured in for the award-winning actor.

The actor had to pull out of an event (Credit: CoverImages.com)

Dick Van Dyke drops out of event due to ‘sick’ health

Dick was expected to co-host the Vandy Camp event with his wife Arlene Silver on Saturday (June 28) at the Arlene & Dick Van Dyke Theater at Malibu High School.

Unfortunately, Arlene announced at the event that Dick was not having a “good day” and had to drop out of his appearance.

After walking on the stage, she told the audience she was “not the Van Dyke you’re expecting,” according to People magazine.

His wife announced the news (Credit: CoverImages.com)

‘Today is not a good day’

“I have to inform you that Dick is not up to coming to celebrate with us today. I’m sorry,” Arlene said.

She added: “When you’re 99-and-a-half years old, you have good days and bad days, and when you’re 40 years old, you have good days and bad days.

“Unfortunately, today is not a good day for him, and he’s sick that he can’t be here.”

Dick ended up attending the event via a livestream later on. Arlene also told his fans that Dick would be at the next Vandy Camp event “in person”.

Fans share their concerns

Following the news of Dick dropping out of the event, fans online rushed to X to share their concerns.

One person said: “Prayers that he’s feeling much better soon.”

Someone else wrote: “Please Please Please for the love of goddess, we have got to take care of Dick Van Dyke! He is American Entertainment Royalty of which there is very few left, Hollywood & NY are not producing any young up & coming entertainers close to his level.”

A third fan also penned: “Sending all my best wishes to Mr Dick Van Dyke at this time.”

