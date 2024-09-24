Dick Van Dyke admits he is ‘praying to make it’ to 99th birthday in heartbreaking statement after concerning absences

98-year-old actor Dick Van Dyke is approaching his 99th birthday. With such a huge milestone on the horizon, it’s no surprise that a few outlets have noted his recent absences at a couple of events he was expected to be at…

The star has recently pulled out of a fan convention, according to reports, as well as the Emmy awards. It was here that he was expected to be in the line-up of presenters. Consequently, headlines have swirled…

Dick Van Dyke turns 99 in December (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dick Van Dyke approaches 99th birthday

The Mary Poppins star has reportedly told Page Six that he is just hopeful that he makes it to his birthday – which is on December 13.

He told PageSix: “Just praying that I make it. I’m pretty old.”

It comes after he failed to appear at a FanX Salt Lake Comic Convention on Saturday. A post to X explained: “We are sorry to announce that Dick Van Dyke is not able to travel to FanX.

“He expresses his gratitude to all of those who support him. But, at almost 99 years of age, traveling and interacting with thousands of people is more than he is able to do at this time.”

The Chitty Chitty Bang Bang favourite was presented with an award at the 2024 Creative Arts Emmy Awards for his 2023 birthday special, Dick Van Dyke 98 Years of Magic. Unfortunately, he couldn’t make it to the event.

Dick was expected to present the Emmys (Credit: SplashNews.com)

Dick Van Dyke news

He has said of his amazing career: “I hope for making people laugh for 75 years. I’ve been in the business 75 years. I can’t believe that I’m still here and performing. I’m looking for work if anybody has. You have to stick with it. You’re gonna go through hard times and a lot of auditions… but you have to stay with it. Be patient if you’ve got the confidence in yourself. And it’s very important to believe that you can do it.”

However, Dick isn’t boastful about his acting prowess.

Despite entertaining viewers for over 70 years, the star claims he doesn’t see himself as an icon or hero. In a recent interview with Deadline he modestly admitted: “I don’t see myself that way and I can’t comprehend myself as that.”

