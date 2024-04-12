Dianne Buswell admits she and Joe Sugg are ‘very different’ as she shares ‘struggle’ with working out

Strictly professional Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg have gone from strength to strength since they met on the dance show in 2018.

The pair were runners-up on Strictly Come Dancing, missing out on the Glitterball trophy to Stacey Dooley and Kevin Clifton.

But Dianne, 34, has now candidly opened on one aspect of their relationship that they “struggle” with.

She has recently started working with Holland & Barrett to encourage the nation to live well by moving well, and has discussed her own workout routine.

And speaking to the Mirror, Dianne admitted she and Joe disagree when it comes to exercising.

Dianne has discussed her exercise routine (Credit: Cover Images)

Dianne Buswell and Joe Sugg ‘struggle’ in relationship

She said: “We’re very different, in fact I love a morning workout. Joe loves an evening one. So we struggle in that sense. I could not think of anything worse at that time.”

Despite being happy in all areas of their relationship aside from their exercise routine, Dianne insisted an engagement isn’t on the cards just yet.

Speaking again to the Mirror in March 2023, she said: “We haven’t really spoken about it. If it happens, great. If not, we’re happy with how things are going.”

And while talking to Closer magazine in December, Dianne said that she would like to have children with Joe one day.

“It’s something we’d both love, but we don’t know when just yet,” she admitted. “We always say our kids are going to watch YouTube videos of us dancing one day, and that’s so cool!”

Strictly stars ‘confuse’ fans over new arrival

Although babies are not in their immediate future, Dianne and Joe manage to confuse fans who thought they’d welcomed a puppy earlier this month.

YouTuber Joe delighted fans with a social media post including an adorable dog.

Joe and Dianne met on Strictly in 2018 (Credit: Shutterstock)

Sharing a round-up of his bank holiday weekend, Joe shared the “new family arrival” with his 6.8million Instagram followers.

Dianne also shared a snap of the pup playing with a ball with her own one million followers.

But it soon became apparent that the cute chocolate Labrador, named Chudley, actually belongs to Joe’s mum, Tracey.

A fan cleared up the confusion, writing: “This is Chudley, Tracey’s new puppy.”

Read more: Inside Dianne Buswell’s romance with Joe Sugg: Strictly ‘curse’, cheating rumours and why they’re definitely not engaged

So what do you think of this story? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.