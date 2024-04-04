This Morning host Dermot O’Leary set for solo presenting gig away from show after missing out on top job

Dermot O’Leary is reportedly set for a solo presenting job away from This Morning and his telly partner Alison Hammond.

The TV fave, 50, has been a staple on screens for years. Since his debut in the 2000s, he’s become one of the country’s go-to presenters. And in 2021, he became a host on ITV’s This Morning, alongside Alison Hammond – fronting the show every Friday.

But it seems Dermot is spreading his wings as he’s said to be hosting his very own solo show.

The TV star is set to host his own solo show (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary ‘lands new series’ away from This Morning

Dermot’s new series is reportedly a travel show that will take him back to his roots in Ireland. Although born and raised in Essex, his parents Maria and Sean hail from Wexford. The pair moved to England in 1968 but returned to Ireland three years ago.

A TV insider told The Sun: “Dermot has always been incredibly close to his parents and very proud of his Irish heritage, having spent many a summer holiday back in the Emerald Isle.

“The show would also see him explore another of his great loves — food and drink. And modern Ireland has plenty of both.”

Entertainment Daily! UK has contacted Dermot’s representatives for comment.

Alison Hammond co-hosts This Morning on Fridays alongside Dermot O’Leary (Credit: ITV)

Dermot O’Leary ‘misses out on top job’

It comes after Dermot missed out on the full-time hosting gig on This Morning. Last year, both Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield quit the ITV show – causing producers to bring in a slew of rotating stars.

These included the likes of Rylan Clark, Mollie King and Cat Deeley. However, it was Ben Shephard and Cat who seemed to win over the bosses the most.

In March, it was confirmed that Ben and Cat would be the new full-time This Morning presenters – with their debut kicking off that month.

Cat and Ben made their debut last month (Credit: ITV)

Ben and Cat on This Morning

Fans were quick to share their thoughts on the new This Morning duo, Cat and Ben. At the time, one viewer commented on X, formerly known as Twitter: “I really like Cat and Ben and I’m sure they’ll be great as the new permanent presenters.

“Just relieved to finally have an end to all the chopping and changing, fingers crossed there’s some stability at last. Now just get them on the opening titles!”

A second said: “Jury’s out about Cat, but think Ben adds a level of professionalism that this show has long lacked.” A third quipped: “Love Cat and Ben, but I think This Morning just feels dated to me tbh!”

