This Morning fans have flocked to social media today (April 3) to call for Dermot O’Leary to be the next host of For the Love Of Dogs.

Following the death of much-loved TV star Paul O’Grady last year, it was announced that Alison Hammond would be taking over as the show’s next host.

However, after trainee assistance dog Buddy appeared on This Morning today viewers pointed out that they don’t think Alison seems “like a dog person”.

As a result, this left many gushing that Dermot – who was very hands-on with the pup – would be perfect for the role…

This Morning viewers weren’t impressed with Alison’s interactions with puppy Buddy (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

This Morning fans call out Alison Hammond’s behaviour

In today’s episode Alison and Dermot were joined in the studio by adorable autism assistance dog, Buddy. Dermot was quick to praise Buddy’s cute looks and was eager to get hands-on with the dog.

Meanwhile, Alison could be seen standing back and focusing more on guest Hillary, who explained the process of training Buddy.

As the segment progressed, Hillary showed Dermot some of the training. The training involves lots of treats and Dermot even got down on the floor with Buddy to test his moves. Later, an overjoyed Dermot cradled Buddy and showered him with kisses.

Alison did ultimately get involved with Buddy. She could be seen walking him on his lead and giving him a quick stroke. But viewers reckoned she seemed a little less interested in the pup than Dermot.

As a result, many took to social media…

Buddy is an autism assistance dog (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

‘Why she was given the gig is beyond me’

One This Morning viewer wrote to social media: “I do like Alison but why she was given the For the Love of Dogs gig really is beyond me. She went nowhere near that dog!!”

How on earth has Alison got the Paul O’Grady gig. She’s not a dog person.

Another fumed: “How on earth has Alison got the Paul O’Grady gig. She’s not a dog person.”

A third added: “Alison doesn’t like dogs. Written all over her face.”

Another called for Dermot to take over from Alison, writing: “And now we know why Dermot would’ve been the ideal host of For the Love of Dogs. Taking notes, Alison?”

A fifth agreed: “Alison really is the least dog friendly person ever. Dermot is more so, why did ITV give her Paul’s show?”

Alison ‘can’t wait’ to make ‘furry friends’ on For The Love Of Dogs

Alison previously clapped back at trolls who hit out at her taking over from Paul.

She described being able to help tell stories about the animals at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home an “absolute privilege”.

“I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes. And hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!” Alison also added.

She also said: “We all know he can never be replaced but we need to continue his work so that @battersea can continue to thrive and give forever homes to lots of deserving dogs. This programme has really helped the charity and I for one take that very seriously.”

Dermot got hands on with Buddy and fans want him on For The Love Of Dogs as a result (Credit: ITV / This Morning)

Alison Hammond and Dermot O’Leary dubbed ‘best duo’ by This Morning fans

Despite the backlash today, This Morning viewers are pleased that Alison and Dermot have taken over for Cat Deeley and Ben Shephard.

The permanent hosts have taken a step away over the Easter holidays, leaving the studio in Alison and Dermot’s hands.

They have even been praised as the “best duo”.

One wrote: “No better duo.” Another then chimed in: “My fave TV duo.”

Read more: This Morning presenters Dermot O’Leary and Alison Hammond dubbed ‘the best duo’ by viewers

JOIN ED!’s ANT AND DEC NEWS CHANNEL ON WHATSAPP – IN THESE 4 SIMPLE STEPS USING THE INVITE LINK HERE

So what do you think? Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know.