Alison Hammond’s pitch-perfect response to trolls as she’s named as new For The Love Of Dogs host

Alison Hammond has hit back, seemingly in response to trolls having a go, after she was named as the new host of For the Love of Dogs.

This Morning presenter Alison was confirmed yesterday (January 30) as taking over the role formerly held by the late Paul O’Grady.

She described being able to help to tell stories about the animals at Battersea Dogs & Cats Home an “absolute privilege”.

“I can’t wait to share the joy of their searches for new loving forever homes. And hopefully make lots of furry friends of my own along the way!” Alison also added.

Many devoted fans considered Paul O’Grady irreplaceable on For the Love of Dogs (Credit: ITV.com)

Alison Hammond news: For The Love Of Dogs update

Bake Off host Alison also made it clear she could “never replace” the much-loved original presenter.

And she highlighted once again how central Paul had been to For the Love of Dogs as she addressed Instagram followers.

Prioritising the work of Battersea Dogs & Cats Home in her post, Alison deftly countered objections to her casting.

In noting how seriously she takes how For the Love of Dogs has benefitted the home, Alison made it all about the animals needing help, not herself.

She wrote in the caption to an image of her holding a pup: “I’m thrilled to be joining team @battersea and helping dogs find special homes and continuing @paulogrady work.

“We all know he can never be replaced but we need to continue his work so that @battersea can continue to thrive and give forever homes to lots of deserving dogs.

This programme has really helped the charity and I for one take that very seriously.

“This programme has really helped the charity and I for one take that very seriously.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Alison Hammond (@alisonhammond55)

How Alison Hammond’s Instagram followers reacted

Commenters on Alison’s post offered her lots of support.

“I cried the day Paul died and I’m so happy that you are continuing his legacy,” one fan endorsed Alison.

‘I’m so happy that you are continuing Paul’s legacy’ (Credit: YouTube)

“I’m sure Paul is smiling down, well done Alison,” wrote another well wisher.

And a third person chipped in: “[Paul] would totally approve. We all know he did it for the dogs. So the fact you’ve stepped up to do the same, he would be over the moon.”

Read more: OPINION: Alison Hammond is the wrong choice to replace Paul O’Grady on For the Love of Dogs

Leave us a comment on our Facebook page @EntertainmentDailyFix and let us know what you think of this story.