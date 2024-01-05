Derek Draper’s last tweet before he fell ill with Covid was a sweet tribute to wife Kate

Derek Draper sent a touching tribute to his doting wife Kate Garraway in his final tweet before falling ill with Covid in March 2020.

Kate revealed earlier today (January 5) that former political adviser Derek died at the age of 56 after never fully recovering from the virus himself.

He was hospitalised after contracting the virus in March 2020, where he stayed for 13 months.

But before falling ill, he took to social media to praise his wife on the launch of her wellbeing website.

Derek Draper’s touching last tweet

Taking to X, which was known as Twitter at the time, he wrote: “My wonderful wife @kategarraway has just uploaded some great resources on C-19.

“They’re on her wellbeing website. I think you have to sign up to get access but it’s free.”

He also added a link to a video of her introducing the resources.

Derek continued to receive round-the-clock care for his complications, and he suffered a heart attack in December.

My wonderful wife @kategarraway has just uploaded some great resources on C-19. They’re on her wellbeing website. I think you have to sign up to get access but it’s free: https://t.co/o3fn0Bvj1b. You watch the video she made introducing them here: https://t.co/qsxIw48eTa pic.twitter.com/HKxzpE9EZ6 — Derek Draper (@derekdraper) March 19, 2020

Kate Garraway announces Derek Draper death

Kate took to Instagram on Friday to announce the devastating news that Derek had passed away.

She wrote: “I’m sad to have to tell you all that my darling husband Derek has passed away.

“As some of you may know he has been critically ill following a cardiac arrest in early December which, because of the damage inflicted by Covid in March 2020, led to further complications.

“Derek was surrounded by his family in his final days and I was by his side holding his hand throughout the last long hours and when he passed.”

Kate cared for Derek after he contracted Covid in 2010 (Credit: ITV)

“I have so much more to say, and of course I will do so in due course, but for now I just want to thank all the medical teams who fought so hard to save him and to make his final moments as comfortable and dignified as possible,” she then added.

“Sending so much love and thanks to all of you who have so generously given our family so much support.

“Rest gently and peacefully now Derek, my love, I was so lucky to have you in my life,” she concluded.

Derek was the subject of the documentaries Finding Derek and Caring For Derek, based on his life after the virus.

